According to one scientific study published in the Royal Society journal Open Science, i male characters of video games they talk twice as much of female ones. The study was led by Dr Stephanie Rennick of the University of Glasgow and Dr Seán G. Roberts of Cardiff University. It is based on the analysis of 13,000 video game characters, a very representative sample, and covered fifty computer role-playing games.

The analysis found that in 94% of games, male characters have more dialogue than female ones, even in those with female protagonists like Final Fantasy X-2 or King’s Quest VII.

The imbalance is not only in the main charactersbut also in the secondary ones and persists taking into consideration the choice of the gender of the protagonists made by the players and the optional dialogues.

It must be said that in recent years the average amount of female dialogues is increasing, albeit very slowly. At this rate it will take about ten years to reach the parity. Furthermore, of the 13,000 characters analysed, only 30 were non-binary.

Of the 50 video games analyzed, only three had more than 50% dialogue with female characters. Apparently many of the gamers interviewed for the study were also amazed at the discovery, who believed that there were many more female dialogues.

The study found some imbalances even in the gender of people the characters talk to. Men tend to talk to other men, while women tend to talk less than expected with other women. This is the same pattern found in many films that have failed to pass the Bechdel test, used to assess the weight of female characters in fictional plots and their active presence.

The advice to balance the situation is quite obvious: add more main and secondary female characters. It must be said that the research also underlines how equality of dialogues does not guarantee a better representation of the female gender, which must also be taken care of within the dialogues themselves, making less use of stereotypes.