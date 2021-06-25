The gamma variant, another mutation of Covid-19, is linked to increased mortality, according to a study by the TH Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the United States.

The research, published in the journal Genetic Epidemiology, shows that the mutation also carries more transmissibility and higher infection rates, which raises the concerns of the scientific community.

+ Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is effective against Delta variant

The results were based on the Genome Association Studies (GWAS) methodology, which analyzed complete genome sequencing data for SARS-CoV-2 mutations and Covid-19 mortality data.

In September 2020, the team looked for links between each RNA mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mortality rate in 7,548 patients with Covid-19 in Brazil.

The researchers found a mutation – at the 25.088bp locus in the virus genome – that alters the spike protein and was associated with a significant increase in mortality in patients with Covid-19. The team flagged the variant with this mutation, which was later identified as P1.

“Based on our experience, the GWAS methodology can offer suitable tools that can be used to analyze potential links between mutations at specific sites in viral genomes and disease outcome,” explained in a statement, Christoph Lange, professor of biostatistics at Harvard Chan School is one of the authors of the study.

According to the official, these discoveries may “allow a better real-time detection of new variants and also new viral strains in future pandemics”, added Lange.

The first patients in Brazil with the P1 variant were registered in January 2021 and within a few weeks the variant caused an increase in cases in Manaus. The city had already been hit hard by the pandemic in May 2020, and researchers thought that residents had already achieved group immunity because many developed antibodies to the virus during the initial wave.

Instead, P1, which has several mutations in the spike protein that the virus uses to bind and invade a host cell, caused a second wave of infections, suggesting greater transmissibility and greater likelihood of causing death, compared to earlier known variants. in the area.

