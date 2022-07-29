The world of gaming today is already a worldwide trend, with millions of players in the world spending a lot of time in their lives leveling up in different games. And now a new report indicates that in Mexico the business is gradually growing in all areas, both in profits and different communities that join.

The study published by EAE Business School on Gaming, eSports Y streaming, from a gender perspective, reveals that more and more women are entering gaming. In Mexico the income generated by the industry has gone from 0.84 USD (Binance USD) in 2009 to 1.73 USD in 2021.

This is what the author of the report and director of the SStrategic Research Center of EAE Business School, Carina Mellit:

Although gaming was a male sector in its beginnings, women have been increasing their participation until they have become half of the population. Even at a professional level, there are more and more female role models in teams, in different tasks associated with production and in the management of companies linked to e-Sports. Despite this, there are still cases where women feel marginalized or even harassed, especially as players.

In the country, the sale of accessories increased by 95% in 2020 compared to 2019, followed by the sale of consoles with a year-on-year increase of 33.3% and the sale of software, 24.1%. The console segment continues having a great weight, where unlike Asian and European countries, microsoft is the company that leads the market with Xbox One with 28.9%, followed by PlayStation (23.4%), and Nintendo with his switch (18.9%).

In 2019, 72.6 million users were registered, and according to data provided by PQR Planning Quant, 18% of the Mexican population began to play during the pandemic, and 30% increased their gaming frequency. 36% spend more than an hour on smartphones. 26% play between 20 and 40 minutes a day and 17% between 40 minutes and 1 hour, with only 4% of the total playing less than 10 minutes. And going back to smartphones, this is where women outnumber men.

In terms of age, it is the youngest who play: 49% between 18 and 24 years old. then the group between 25 and 34 years old (40%), followed by the group between 35 and 44 years old (38%) and culminating with the group between 45 and 50 years old (35%).

On the other hand, a sector that is growing more and more is e-Sports. 23% of women participate in these events, this is due to the fact that 35.75% affirm that the offer of these games are not the ones that most like or attract this genre, another reason is that 14.51% believe that the niche is sexist, 11.92% that the type of games is too designed for men and 7.25% do not know leading women in the area.

Moving on to the world of streaming, Twitter It has taken 55% of the total users, it is still there YouTube Gaming 54%, after FacebookGaming 53%. Men represent 63% of users and women 37%. With this we are talking about Mexico specific.

93.75% of males in this niche say they know female streamers, with women (61.90%) unaware that they perceive female streamers as pretty (63%) and professional (61%). Almost half of the women consulted (45%) affirm that they transmit the same image as men. And that makes today’s girls grow in the world of gaming.

Via: EAE Business School