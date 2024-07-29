Scientists have taken another big step toward the long-sought goal of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. On Sunday, a team of researchers reported that a blood test was significantly more accurate than doctors’ interpretation of cognitive tests and CT scans in pinpointing the disease.

The study, published Sunday in the journal JAMA, found that about 90 percent of the time the blood test correctly identified whether patients with memory problems had Alzheimer’s. Dementia specialists using standard methods that did not include expensive PET scans or invasive spinal taps got it right 73 percent of the time, while primary care doctors using those methods got it right only 61 percent of the time.

“Not long ago, measuring pathology in the brain of a living human was considered impossible,” said Dr. Jason Karlawish, co-director of the Penn Memory Center at the University of Pennsylvania, who was not involved in the research. “This study adds to the revolution that has occurred in our ability to measure what is happening in the brains of living humans.”

The findings, presented Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia, are the latest milestone in the quest for affordable and accessible methods to diagnose Alzheimer’s, which affects nearly seven million Americans and more than 32 million people worldwide. Medical experts say the findings bring closer the day when people can undergo routine blood tests to detect cognitive decline as part of primary care checks, similar to the way cholesterol tests are done.

“Now, we screen people with mammograms and PSA or prostate exams and other things to look for very early signs of cancer,” said Dr. Adam Boxer, a neurologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. “And I think we’re going to do the same thing with Alzheimer’s disease and hopefully other forms of neurodegeneration.”

Several blood tests for Alzheimer’s have been developed in recent years. They are now used primarily to screen participants in clinical trials and by some specialists like Dr. Boxer to help accurately determine whether a patient’s dementia is caused by Alzheimer’s or another disease.

The new research was conducted in Sweden, and experts cautioned that for use in the United States, the results would need to be confirmed in a diverse American population.

Experts stressed that blood tests should be just one step in the screening process and, importantly, should only be used in people with memory loss and other symptoms of cognitive decline, not in cognitively healthy people to predict whether they will develop Alzheimer’s.

“If Alzheimer’s disease pathology were detected in the person without cognitive impairment, there would be no therapies to offer,” said Dr. Oskar Hansson, professor of clinical memory research at Lund University in Sweden and senior author of the study.

Alzheimer’s disease can begin to develop about 20 years before symptoms appear, but sometimes dementia does not develop, or people die from other causes before it does. Therefore, according to Dr. Hansson, there is a “risk of anxiety and other psychological reactions to the result of such a test.”

Recommendations on testing could change if scientists find drugs that can slow or stop Alzheimer’s disease in people who haven’t yet developed cognitive problems. But for now, Dr. Boxer said, “most of us think it would be unethical to use it in people who don’t yet have symptoms, unless it’s in the context of a research study.”

Medical experts also said blood tests should only be done after tests that assess memory and thinking ability and CT scans that look for alternative causes such as strokes or brain tumors. And the results of blood tests should be confirmed with one of the gold standard methods: PET scans or spinal taps to measure a protein, amyloid, that builds up and forms plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

“We strongly advocate that patients continue to receive today’s standard of care, both in specialty and primary care,” said Dr. Hansson.

Following the recent approval of the amyloid-targeting drugs Leqembi and Kisunla, blood tests can also help identify patients who are eligible for the drugs: those in mild stages of the disease who have amyloid in their brains. For these patients, the drugs can modestly slow cognitive decline, but they also carry risks of inflammation and bleeding in the brain.

The new study used a blood test focused on a form of a protein called tau that clumps together in tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. The measurement of that form, called ptau-217, proved the most accurate for assessing Alzheimer’s pathology in a comparison of several blood tests that will also be presented at the Alzheimer’s Association meeting. Tau is more closely linked to cognitive decline than amyloid, and tau tangles form later than amyloid plaques in Alzheimer’s patients. The study’s test also tracks amyloid.

Such tests are available in the United States for use by physicians, not consumers. Last year, a test that measured only amyloid was marketed directly to consumers, raising concerns among Alzheimer’s experts who believe that until preventive treatments are available, doctors should decide who can undergo such testing. The company has since stopped marketing the test to consumers.

The study involved about 1,200 patients with mild memory problems. About 500 of them saw primary care physicians; the rest sought specialist care at memory clinics. Dr. Sebastian Palmqvist, an associate professor of neurology at Lund University who led the study with Dr. Hansson, said about 300 patients in each group were first tested with blood and the results were compared with spinal taps or PET scans.

The researchers next wanted to see how the blood test compared to the doctors’ judgment after they administered cognitive tests and CT scans.

“We started asking both primary care physicians and our own dementia specialists: After the standard assessment, do you think your patient has Alzheimer’s disease?” said Dr. Palmqvist.

In evaluations of about 200 patients, primary care physicians who thought patients had Alzheimer’s were wrong 36 percent of the time. And when they thought patients did not have Alzheimer’s, they were wrong 41 percent of the time. Memory specialists who evaluated about 400 patients fared somewhat better: They were wrong 25 percent of the time when they thought patients had Alzheimer’s and 29 percent of the time when they thought they did not. The blood test was wrong only 10 percent of the time.

According to Dr Palmqvist, the accuracy of the blood test was highest in patients who had already progressed to dementia and slightly lower in those in a pre-dementia phase called mild cognitive impairment.

It was not very accurate in the earliest phase, called subjective cognitive decline, when patients begin to perceive that their memory is failing. Dr. Hansson said the lower accuracy was probably because many people with subjective cognitive decline do not go on to develop Alzheimer’s.

In the study, patients who saw primary care physicians were older and had fewer years of education than those who saw memory specialists. Primary care patients were also more likely to have other medical conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Experts said it was significant that the blood test worked well in people with those conditions, especially in patients with kidney disease, which can cause elevated levels of ptau-217 that are not linked to Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Boxer and Dr. Karlawish noted that one of the remaining hurdles to overcome is getting the blood test easily integrated into hospital lab systems, rather than requiring outside labs. The hope, they said, is that if primary care physicians can get around to using these tests, it will increase access to screening, especially for people in racial and ethnic minorities and rural and low-income communities.