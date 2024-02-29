More than 100 girls and boys are said to have been abused by German scouts between 1976 and 2006. In addition to adults, young people are also among the perpetrators. The federal government now wants to draw conclusions from this.

Young boy scouts and girl scouts also took part in the press conference on the study results. Image: dpa

103 to 123 victims, up to 50 accused – according to a study, this is the extent of sexual violence in the Boy Scouts Association (BdP). On Thursday, the Institute for Practical Research and Project Consulting Munich (IPP), in cooperation with Dissens, an institute for education and research, presented the research results of an investigation into cases of abuse between 1976 and 2006 on more than 480 pages.

After victims of sexual violence in the Boy Scouts were called upon to come forward, a frightening extent of abuse and cover-up by the associations became apparent, as representatives of the IPP and BdP explained.