Pfizer announced this Thursday that “Real world evidence” confirms the high effectiveness of your COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, the drug was effective when 97% against symptomatic COVID-19 cases, and in the prevention of serious hospitalizations, critical convalescence and deaths, according to data collected in a study carried out in Israel with the collaboration of the Israeli Ministry of Health. An efficiency that remains high in the asymptomatic cases, where was the 94%.

“The findings suggesting that the vaccine may also provide protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections are particularly significant, as we seek to interrupt the spread of the virus around the world. Together, these data are critical to understanding the role of vaccination in fighting the pandemic and give hope to other countries facing this devastating disease, which now afflicts the world for more than a year, ”concludes Luis Jodar, vice president and chief medical officer of Pfizer Vaccines in a release.

“Thanks to our comprehensive public health surveillance program, we have been able to document the remarkable success of the nationwide vaccination campaign with the COVID-19 vaccine. Incidence rates in the fully vaccinated population have greatly decreased compared to the unvaccinated population, which shows a marked decrease in hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 ”, highlights, for his part, Yeheskel Levy, director of the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Effective against the British variant

The data were collected between January 17 and March 6, 2021, when the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was the only one available in the country and when the contagious British variant dominated (B.1.1.7), which would mean that this vaccine is highly effective against it. However, Pfizer acknowledges that “this analysis was unable to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine against B.1.351 (formerly known as the South African variant) due to the limited number of infections caused by this strain in Israel at the time the analysis was performed ”. In this way, the study confirms what the BioNTech CEO revealed a few days ago. Ugur Sahin assured that his vaccine “protects against most known mutations, including B.1.1”.

Significant reduction in efficacy in people with cancer

Less encouraging have been the results of a study carried out with people suffering from cancer in the United Kingdom. A team of scientists from King’s College London and the Francis Crick Institute has revealed that the effectiveness of the vaccine can be reduced by more than half in cancer patients, although the research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Within five weeks of administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the antibody response was present in all healthy people, but in those with a solid tumor went down to 43%, while only 8% of people with blood cancer were protected. Faced with this situation, experts ask that the second dose not be administered at 12 weeks, but rather be advanced in cancer patients, because a second injection at 3 weeks increases protection to 95%.

“Based on our findings, we would recommend a urgent review of the vaccination strategy for clinically extremely vulnerable groups. Until then, it is important that cancer patients continue to observe all current public health measures, such as social distancing and shielding when attending hospitals, even after vaccination ”, he says in a release Sheeba Irshad, a senior clinical professor in the College of Pharmaceutical and Cancer Sciences who led the research.