06/23/2023 – 6:37 am

Researchers believe they have discovered the cause of baldness, more specifically, what leads to hair loss. In a study published in May in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), scientists show that human hair follicles harden as people age, making hair growth more difficult. This process would be similar to that of joints that tend to become stiff as we age, making it difficult to move.

However, according to the study, the story may be different for those suffering from baldness, since, in theory, it would be possible to soften the hair follicles. With that, they would become prone to produce hairs.

As the American website Medical News Today shows, in the recent study, a way to make the hair of guinea pigs grow again was demonstrated, softening stem cells from hair follicles. This was possible thanks to increased production of a gene called miR-205, which reduces the stiffening of the structures that generate hair.

When the scientists genetically manipulated the stem cells to produce more miR-205, the result was hair growth in both young and old mice that had patches (baldness).

“They started growing hair within 10 days. These were not new stem cells being generated. We were stimulating existing stem cells and getting them to produce hair. We often still have stem cells, but they may not be able to generate hair”, explains researcher Rui Yi, from Northwestern University, in the USA, the main author of the study, quoted by the website.

According to him, the tests revealed that it is possible to stimulate hair growth by regulating cellular mechanics.

"We will test whether topically administered miR-205 [na pele] can stimulate hair growth, first in mice. If successful, we will design experiments to test whether this gene can potentially promote hair growth in humans," suggests Yi.
























