admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 13/11/2023 – 21:20

According to research, 30% of German adults bet on gambling, with 7.7% suffering from financial, social or health problems associated with gambling. Sports betting is the most addictive. A report presented by Germany’s Federal Commissioner for Drug Addiction and Drugs, Burkhard Blienert, this Monday (13/11), revealed that 1.3 million Germans suffer from disorders associated with gambling. and another 3.3 million show early signs of a propensity for addiction.

According to the study entitled Glücksspielatlas (“Atlas of Gambling Games”), which brings together data from 2021, 30% of German adults join gambling, which represents a significant decrease from the percentage of 55% recorded in 2007.

Even so, 7.7% of adults suffer from financial, social or health problems associated with gambling in the country of 84 million inhabitants.

“Gambling rarely makes participants happy,” Blienert noted when presenting the report in Berlin. “It’s a disease,” explained Christina Rummel, a specialist at the German Center for Drug Addiction.

Greater risk for young people and migrants

The report identifies men aged between 21 and 35 as being particularly vulnerable to problems arising from gambling, as well as people with psychological disorders and high alcohol consumption.

Gambling addiction is defined as “excessive and destructive participation”, during which gamblers lose control, increase bets and spend more and more money, as well as lying to hide their addiction and isolate themselves from their circles. social.

People with a migrant background are also at risk, according to the report. Gambling expert Tobias Hayer explains that gambling can become a type of self-medication for migrants who have suffered trauma or who find themselves marginalized from society and with financial problems.

The Covid-19 pandemic also provided fertile ground for gambling, while vulnerable people found themselves in isolated conditions and under financial pressure.

The danger of sports betting

Alongside traditional slot machines, the report identifies the growth of online sports betting as the biggest field for the development of addiction.

Football, in particular, is quite problematic. The betting company Bwin has official partnerships with the German Football Association (DFB) and several clubs in the country, including Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin, Cologne, St. Pauli and Dynamo Dresden.

Former goalkeeper and former captain of Bayern Munich and the German national team Oliver Kahn – who played in the defeat to Brazil in the 2002 World Cup final – was the poster boy for the betting site Tipico for eight years, between 2012 and 2020. It is almost impossible to watch football in Germany without being exposed to commercials from betting portals.

“When looking for Bundesliga results [Campeonato Alemão] on the smartphone, we are immediately confronted with offers from betting companies”, noted Blienert, warning against the trivialization of gambling when associated with sports. The commissioner called for tougher restrictions against this type of advertising.

billion-dollar profits

“When younger people are tempted to gamble through seemingly harmless games, something is not right,” he said. He advocates a ban on television advertisements for gambling portals before 11pm.

But, with the industry making a profit of 13.4 billion euros (more than R$70 billion) last year, and with the German State collecting 5.2 billion euros in taxes from legal gambling in 2021 alone – more than than double that obtained from alcoholic beverages – the gambling lobby accumulates great power.

The report was produced in partnership with the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research on Addiction and Drugs in Hamburg, the German Center for Drug Addiction in Hamm and the Department of Gambling Research at the University of Bremen.

rc(SID, KNA, dpa)