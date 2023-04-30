Research carried out by New World Wealth, a company based in South Africa, analyzed information relating to 2022 on people with US$ 100 million in assets for investment and, for the first time, shows the American, European and African cities most disputed by multimillionaires to spend your vacation. The city of Austin, Texas, in the United States, is the most popular destination for American millionaires. Among the attractions is the fact that the location is a fast-growing technology sector.

“The report reveals that America’s millionaires are on the move. In particular, a significant inward movement of high-income individuals is underway in the country. Pioneer Austin’s millionaire population skyrocketed 102% between 2012 and 2022, and the city now boasts 30,500 high-net-worth residents worth $1 million or more. of the world.

One of the most visited places by the super-rich is Aspen, Switzerland. Only six millionaires in the surveyed category live in the ski paradise full-time, while more than 200 move there for a season – an increase of more than 3,000%, the company said. Due to the heavy flow to the location, the city was nicknamed “Wall Street West”.

The ultra-wealthy are also flocking to holiday homes on Lake Como in Italy; Saint-Tropez, France; Lugano, Switzerland; and Cape Town, South Africa. More than 800 centmillionaires temporarily occupy real estate in Miami and the island of Miami Beach, compared to about 160 who live there year-round.