A scientific study conducted by a number of scientists revealed an area in the brain responsible for curiosity in humans, as well as the motivations that motivate learning and adapting to new environments. The researchers confirmed that these results shed light on how cognitive inputs are transformed through successive neural representations to ultimately arouse a sense of curiosity, in addition to the potential therapeutic value.

Researchers from Columbia University in the United States conducted a study using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans to measure oxygen levels in different parts of the brain, indicating how busy each area was at any given time.

In the study, the results of which were published in the journal Science Alert, the researchers gave 32 participants special images called “text forms,” in which familiar objects and animals — such as hats or frogs — were distorted to varying degrees. The volunteers were asked to rate their confidence and curiosity about identifying the subject of each form. The occipitotemporal cortex appears to act as a kind of neural bridge between the levels of certainty recorded by the occipitotemporal cortex and subjective feelings of curiosity — almost like a trigger that tells us when to be curious. The less confident the volunteers were about the subject of the image, the more curious they were about it.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to link a personal sense of curiosity about information to the way your brain represents that information,” said neuroscientist Jacqueline Gottlieb.

The researchers also want to investigate how these findings apply to other types of curiosity beyond identifying images: for example, curiosity about trivia and facts, or social curiosity about other people’s activities.