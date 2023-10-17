Ooklaa renowned company specialized in analyzing internet access and speed through its popular website speedtest.nethas recently published a detailed study on the state of connectivity in Mexico. The results, surprisingly, show that the Mexico Citydespite being perceived as a technological epicenter of the country due to its status as capital, does not have the best internet speed, at least in regards to mobile devices.

The leadership in this category goes to Monterey, in the state of Nuevo León, with an impressive speed of 39.47 Mbps on mobile devices. This figure considerably exceeds expectations and places Monterey in a prominent position in terms of connectivity. On the other hand, Juarez City It is positioned in tenth place, with a speed of 23.61 Mbps.

Nationwide, the average download speed on Mexico is 25.86 Mbps, while the average upload speed is 10.18 Mbps, with a latency of 38 ms. These numbers place Mexico in 89th place out of 141 countries analyzed in terms of internet speed.

Below is the Top 10 of internet speeds in Mexico. It should be noted that the Mexico Cityalthough it continues to remain in this select group, has fallen one position this year, being surpassed by Veracruz.

CITY HALF DOWNLOAD HALF LOAD AVERAGE LATENCY MONTERREY 39.47Mbps 11.72Mbps 51ms GUADALAJARA 34.52Mbps 11.74Mbps 66ms LION 32.22Mbps 14.31Mbps 81ms PUEBLA 31.24Mbps 14.21Mbps 55ms SANTIAGO DE QUERETARO 31.07Mbps 15.14Mbps 80ms SAN LUIS POTOSI 30.75Mbps 13.77Mbps 92ms HEROICA VERACRUZ 27.18Mbps 11.15Mbps 79ms MEXICO CITY 26.77Mbps 10.55Mbps 63ms TIJUANA 26.28Mbps 9.93Mbps 65ms JUAREZ CITY 23.61Mbps 8.23Mbps 89ms

Regarding the speed provided by telephone companies in Mexico, Telcel continues to lead the market with an impressive speed of 50.81 Mbps, more than double that offered by the second place, which corresponds to AT&T with 21.52 Mbps. Regarding latency, Telcel It offers the lowest delay, which is 63 ms.

These results offer a valuable perspective on the current situation of connectivity in Mexico and point out areas of opportunity to improve the internet infrastructure in the country. It is important to highlight that robust connectivity is essential in today’s digital age, both for economic development and for the quality of life of citizens.

Via: Speedtest

Editor’s note: Capitalians, expect ridicule from our northern brothers. Ready with their answers: “What matters to me is the speed over Ethernet, which is what I use at home.”