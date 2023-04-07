The investigation of the ecological magazine Nature concludes that the tropical forests of the Amazon region absorb 26,000 metric tons of harmful gases caused by fires in the jungle.

the publication details the qualities that the native trees of the area possess, which help to absorb gases that are harmful to health and which would be avoiding up to 15 million cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, according to the investigation.

Nature is an academic journal of British origin, over 100 years old, and the main author of the report, Paula Prist, is a Brazilian academic with a doctorate in ecology from the University of São Paulo, who has collaborated on United Nations reports on climate issues, it is also part of EcoHealth Alliance, an NGO focused on environmental research.

“It is known that, around the world, forests absorb fire pollutants through pores on leaf surfaces, but this is the first time that the capacity of tropical forests to do so has been estimated,” Paula said. Prist.

The report also ensures that each hectare of burned Amazonian forest would be costing cities approximately 2 million dollars a year in medical treatments, since without the protection of trees, the airways are more prone to deteriorate.

Brazil has 60% of the Amazon in its territory and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised in his campaign to recognize “the territorial rights” of the native peoples of his country, who also “play an important role in reducing deforestation and the loss of biodiversity”, according to statements by the president in October 2022.

Fires in the area

The document indicates that, between May and October 2021, 519 thousand hectares of Amazon forest were consumed by fires. It coincides with part of the presidential term of the right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, a president who was characterized by his comments about the fires that occurred, which he called lies and propaganda against his government.

“This is the same nonsense as always. It is news sponsored by Brazilians who work against the country, scare away investments and generate a lot of economic difficulties,” said the former president on November 19, 2021, days after one of the worst days of the fire season of that year.

