From: Jason Blaschke

The AstraZeneca corona vaccine is no longer vaccinated in Germany – a mistake? A new study looked at the effectiveness against Omikron.

the Corona values ​​in Baden-Württemberg* and all of Germany are falling back slightly, which is also true of the sharper ones Corona measures in Germany* is on which the federal government and the states had agreed. In some federal states, for example, there has recently been a curfew for restaurants. In addition, contact restrictions are also issued for vaccinated people in many places. The fear of another wave with the new one Corona variant Omikron from South Africa is loud echo24.de* large.

In addition to more stringent measures, politicians are currently increasingly focusing on the booster vaccination, which, according to the latest Stiko recommendation, will be recommended three months after the second vaccination. The vaccines from Biontech and Moderna are used as booster vaccines in Germany – other vaccines are hardly ever used. The reason for this is obvious: the two vaccines are based on the mRNA mode of action and are more effective than the vector vaccines.

Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca: This is where the vaccine is still used

The problem is, however, that the vaccines from Moderna and Biontech are only effective against the Omicron mutation to a limited extent. But what about the vector vaccine? A justified and important question, because it is precisely in poorer countries that the vaccine is inoculated on a large scale. According to Wall Street Journal and Mirror online AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine Vaxzevria reaches more people in low and middle income countries than Biontech or Moderna.

This is due, on the one hand, to the fact that many western countries have donated their AstraZeneca cans and are now relying on the more effective mRNA vaccines, but also to the price. Because the manufacturer AstraZeneca still sells the doses of its vaccine to poorer countries at cost price. In addition, the corona vaccine does not have to be transported so extremely cold and can therefore be distributed very easily in poorer countries.

AstraZeneca corona vaccine: study shows effectiveness against Omikron

But there may be another aspect that speaks in favor of vaccination with AstraZeneca. Report Mirror online according to the vector vaccine appears to be effective against the omicron variant. The manufacturer AstraZeneca and researchers from Oxford recently announced that laboratory studies have shown that a third vaccination with Vaxzevria increases the vaccinee’s antibody protection against Omikron to the level of two doses. The study has not yet been independently peer-reviewed.

However, the new findings from the study could make AstraZeneca interesting as a booster vaccine. This is because regardless of whether an mRNA or vector vaccine was administered as the first vaccination, a different vaccine can be used for the follow-up or booster vaccination. A study recently examined how effective the combination of vaccines for the booster vaccination * is Merkur.de * reported. Will AstraZeneca soon be making a comeback in Germany?

Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca: New vaccines can be used as boosters

Unknown! What is certain, however, is that the new one will start in January Corona vaccine from Novavax* should be vaccinated in Germany. The effectiveness of Novavax in relation to Omikron is still being investigated. Unlike the vaccines previously approved in the EU, the vaccine belongs to the group of dead vaccines. Just like AstraZeneca, Novavax could also be used as a booster vaccine * for vaccinated people. The mRNA vaccine corporations are also very active in the fight against omicrons.

Both Biontech and Moderna want to adapt their vaccines to Omikron and thus put a stop to a heavy wave. For many vaccinated people this would mean that a fourth vaccination might be necessary in the coming year. From the point of view of some experts, however, it is currently more important to reach those who have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccination cannot reduce an infection with Omikron 100 percent, but it can prevent a severe course. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.