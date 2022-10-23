Symptoms of a stroke include sudden severe headache, paralysis or weakness on one side of the body, loss of balance, loss of vision, confusion and difficulty communicating.

A study published this month in the journalNeurologyof 226 women with an average age of 59, to see if a link could be established between menopause and poor cardiovascular health.

The researchers found that women with hot flashes and night sweats – which are common during this stage – had an increased number of micro-lesions in their brains, called white matter hyperintensity.“.

These lesions are not only linked to stroke, but also Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, according to a report published by Healthline.

Dr. Shai Datta told the site: “We previously believed that menopausal symptoms are mild and must be experienced in a woman’s life, and this (research) may refute that.”

“Previous research has shown that menopause worsens cardiovascular health, and since cardiovascular health is closely linked to brain health, this study may give us more clues about postmenopausal brain health.”

Experts commented on the recent study, saying that it has “some limitations.”.

Researchers told Healthline: “If you suffer from night sweats, do not panic, as the study did not show results that are generalizable to all races, as the participants were mainly white.”

“The trial was done over a period of 3 days, and a longer schedule may be needed to see a more robust association,” they added.

“The study authors did not specifically look for an association between night sweats and cerebrovascular events, such as stroke,” said Dr. James Giordano.

He explained, “The authors did not attempt to determine whether the mechanisms underlying hot flashes, or the flashes themselves, might contribute to changes in brain function and structure that could lead to neurological disease.”“.

In 2020, a study in Queensland found a link between night sweats and an increased risk of stroke, by 70 percent.

The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, stated that women who experienced hot flashes and night sweats were 70 percent more likely to have stroke and heart attack, due to reduced blood flow to the heart..

Senior author of the study, Gita Mishra, said: “This research helps identify women at high risk of cardiovascular disease who may need close monitoring in a hospital.”

To avoid the risk of stroke, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States offers a list of tips, including eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular physical exercise, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco use.