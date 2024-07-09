According to a report published in the scientific journal, the deaths amount to almost 8% of the population in the enclave of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Study published in the scientific journal The Lancet on Friday (5.Jul.2024) estimates that more than 186,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel. The number, counted as of October 2023, includes direct fatalities from the conflict and deaths caused by the destruction of vital infrastructure.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have been reported dead by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by the extremist group (there is no way to independently verify the figures). However, the study suggests that the actual number could be significantly higher, taking into account those buried under rubble or who died due to lack of access to health care, food and shelter.

Using an estimate, the study applies the ratio of 4 indirect deaths for every direct death, concluding that up to 186,000 deaths can be attributed to the conflict. This would represent 7.9% of the total population of the Gaza Strip in 2022.

To arrive at the death toll estimate, the scientific journal used data from the UN (United Nations) that shows that 35% of the buildings in Gaza were destroyed. Based on this indicator, it calculated the number of bodies buried. It also counted deaths from injuries caused by conflict and food shortages.

“The total death toll is expected to be high, given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed health infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water and shelter; the inability of the population to flee to safe places”he says.

The death toll exceeds an estimate made in February. The report estimated that without a ceasefire and with an epidemic and escalation of the conflict, the death toll would reach 85,750 by August 2024.

Although the study positioned itself as neutral in relation to the territorial dispute, it called for a ceasefire.

“Documenting the true scale is crucial to ensuring historical accountability and recognizing the full cost of war”it says.