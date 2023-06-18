Home page World

Sleep problems can have many causes. One of them is particularly easy to control: our diet. What you should consider when it comes to your eating habits.

Frankfurt – Many people rely on relaxed television and delicious food after work. Maybe you’ve caught yourself flipping through the TV program as soon as you get up and concretizing your meal plans for the evening. Eat pizza and add a little chocolate to the flickering? Sounds good, but be careful: after a long day at work restful sleep for our mental health at least as important as a tasty reward.

Problems falling asleep are particularly often associated with high temperatures and stuffy air in summer. In fact, our diet can affect not only ours Health, but also affect the quality of sleep. There is one next to it sufficiently long meal break what we eat before we go to bed is also important – a study confirms this. A research team from the Swedish University of Uppsala recruited 15 healthy men for this. The study participants ate a healthy diet for one week and an unhealthy one for one week.

Diet Week 1: Daily calorie content consisted of 9.6 percent sugar and 23 percent fat

Diet Week 2: Daily calorie content was 17.6 percent sugar and 44.4 percent fat

The dishes were served by the research team during these two weeks: The calorie content was the same in both weeks, but with different amounts of fat and sugar. To the healthy diet Examples include salmon and unsweetened yoghurt. During the unhealthy week, there were frozen pizza and chocolate bars instead. It turned out that greasy food is not only unhealthy, but also affects our sleep.

In the Specialist journal “Obesity” the results of the research were recently published. They are based on the delta waves, which put the body at rest, and on theta, alpha and beta waves, which indicate pronounced brain activity and correspondingly less recovery. Among the subjects, the high-fat, high-sugar diet “resulted in lower delta power, lower delta-beta ratio, and lower slow wave amplitude, but higher alpha and theta power during deep sleep.”

According to the study results, the deep sleep phase in particular was negatively influenced by the unhealthy food. Not insignificant, because: According to the Helios health magazine it is mainly the deep sleep phase that promotes growth, immunization and detoxification. Deep sleep is the third phase of sleep, following the onset of sleep and light sleep phases and followed by the REM or dream sleep phase.

The following foods, which were also part of the study, should not become routine: high-fat yogurt and sweetened Muesli in the morning – there are healthier alternatives for this. Meatballs, sweetened ketchup and frozen pizza were also part of the test subjects’ unhealthy diet plan. For a more restful deep sleep and also for health, it is advisable to stop the consumption of these and other greasy foods to minimize as much as possibleincluding red meat and palm oil.