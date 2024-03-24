Study | Proposal: With the same entrance exam, you could apply to different universities and even more fields

According to the proposal, nine entrance exams would be used in the future.

Next from 2018, you could apply to different universities and more fields of study with the same entrance exam. For example, you could apply for administrative sciences, social sciences, social sciences, legal sciences and communication sciences with one exam.

This is what is proposed in the draft regarding the reform of the university entrance exams, which went to universities for comments this week. The reform applies to the second joint application in the spring, where the most study places are distributed, and it would enter into force in 2025.

Reform would reduce the number of selection tests significantly. Instead of the current approximately 120 selection exams, nine selection exams would be organized.

At the same time, the selection tests are being developed in terms of content. According to the draft, each of the nine selection exams would have a common exam section for all applicants. It would measure the skills and capabilities that are central to all fields of study included in the exam.

In addition to that, some of the exams would have additional sections aimed at applicants from certain fields of study. They would measure in more detail the skills and knowledge related to the field needed in the studies of these fields.

In addition, some fields, such as teacher training, could continue to have aptitude tests.

Fact In the future, nine entrance exams would be used to aim for universities Selection exam A: Engineering, physics*, chemistry*, mathematical sciences*, information networks, nanoscience, computer science

Selection exam B: Biochemistry and molecular life sciences, biomedicine, pharmacy, exercise biology and coaching science, medical fields, nutrition science

Selection exam C: Biology, food sciences, geosciences, geography, agricultural sciences, forest sciences, environmental sciences

Selection test D: Speech therapy, psychology, Health sciences and nursing science

Selection test E: Educational sciences, sports pedagogy

Selection exam F: Business sciences, economics, information systems science, environmental and food economics

Selection exam G: Administrative sciences, legal sciences, social sciences, communication sciences, social sciences (incl. social sciences of exercise)

Selection exam H: Philosophy, history, study of cultures, study of the arts, theology*

Selection test I: Literary studies, domestic languages, foreign languages * incl. teacher trainings Source: University development project 2022–2025

The vice chancellor of the University of Tampere acting as the chairman of Unifi's network of education vice chancellors Marja Sutela says that the aim of the reform is to clarify the role of entrance exams alongside certificate selection.

“After the exceptional arrangements during the corona years, it was concluded that the current selection exam system is not only complicated but also very burdensome, and we wanted to change this to be clearer and simpler,” says Sutela.

According to him, there are already good experiences with large-scale joint university entrance exams in many fields, such as technology and educational sciences, but now the university's cooperation is to be extended to entrance exams in other fields as well.

Bridge at the moment, due to the large number of entrance exams, the exams often have to be organized simultaneously, which is why applicants have had to make choices as to which branch of exams they will take part in.

In addition, many applicants participate in entrance exams for nothing, as they only find out after the exams that they got in with a certificate selection.

“The goal is to give applicants a real opportunity to apply to several different universities and to different fields of study,” says Sutela.

Since there would be fewer exams in the future, the schedule of the selections could also be delayed so that those selected with the certificate selection do not have to prepare for the selection exams.

“In this way, the applicants would receive the results of the certificate selection for all their applications before the entrance exams, while in the future those who are accepted with the certificate selection do not have to prepare for the entrance exams at all,” says Sutela.

Draft is in the comment round In the Otakantaa.fi service until April 25. Unifi's vice-rectors of education will give their presentation on the new selection exam set at the beginning of the summer.

The more precise format and question types of the exams will start to be planned in more detail in the autumn, says Sutela, with the cooperation of different fields.

The universities have already published the new scoring for certificate selection, which will be implemented from spring 2026.