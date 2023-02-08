Keeping alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a day lowered the chances of developing dementia, according to a study of nearly 4 million South Koreans. However, drinking more than two drinks a day increases that risk, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

“We found that maintaining light to moderate alcohol consumption, as well as reducing alcohol consumption from a heavy to moderate level, was associated with a decreased risk of dementia,” said first author Dr. Keun Hye Jeon, assistant professor at CHA Gumi Medical Center, CHA University in Gumi, South Korea.

But don’t run to the liquor store, experts say. “This study was well done and is extremely robust with 4 million subjects, but we must be cautious not to overinterpret the results,” said Alzheimer’s researcher Dr. Richard Isaacson, a preventive neurologist at the Florida Institute of Neurodegenerative Diseases. He was not involved in the new study.

Alcohol use can be a risk factor for breast and other cancers, and drinking too much alcohol can contribute to digestive problems, heart and liver disease, high blood pressure, stroke and a weakened immune system over time, according to the Centers for US Disease Control and Prevention. .

There are red flags for Alzheimer’s as well. For example, if a person has one or two copies of the APOE4 gene variant, which increases the risk of developing mental illness, drinking is not a good choice, Isaacson said.

“Alcohol has been shown to be detrimental to brain outcomes in people with this risk gene – and about 25% of the US population carries a copy of APOE4,” he said.

Measure alcohol consumption

The new study examined the medical records of people covered by the National Health Insurance Service of Korea (NHIS), which offers a free twice-yearly health checkup to insured South Koreans age 40 and older. In addition to running various tests, the examiners asked about each person’s drinking, smoking, and exercise habits.

The study analyzed data collected in 2009 and 2011 and categorized people by their reported drinking levels. If a person said they drank less than 15 grams (approximately 0.5 ounces) of alcohol per day, they were considered a “light” drinker.

In the United States, a standard drink contains 14 grams of alcohol, which is about the same as 12 ounces of regular beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits.

If study participants told doctors they drank 15 to 29.9 grams a day — the equivalent of two standard US drinks — researchers would categorize them as “moderate” drinkers. And if people said they drank more than 30 grams, or three or more drinks a day, researchers considered them “heavy” drinkers.

The researchers also looked at whether people maintained or changed the amount they drank between 2009 and 2011, Jeon said.

“By measuring alcohol consumption at two time points, we were able to study the relationship between reducing, ceasing, maintaining and increasing alcohol consumption and the incidence of dementia,” he said.

The team then compared this data with medical records in 2018 – seven or eight years later – to see if anyone studied had been diagnosed with dementia.

After adjusting for age, gender, smoking, exercise level and other demographic factors, the researchers found that people who said they drank at a light level over time — about one drink a day — were 21% less likely to develop dementia than people who never drank.

People who said they continued to drink at a moderate level, or about two drinks a day, were 17% less likely to develop dementia, the study found.

“One has to be cautious when interpreting studies using medical records. They can be fraught with challenges in how diseases are coded and studied,” said Isaacson. “Anytime you ask people to recall their behaviors, like drinking, it leaves room for memory errors.”

Dangers of increasing consumption over time

The positive pattern did not continue as consumption increased. People who drank heavily — three or more drinks a day — were 8% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia, the study found.

If heavy drinkers reduced their alcohol consumption over time to a moderate level, their risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dropped by 12% and their risk of all-cause dementia dropped by 8%.

However, people aren’t very good at judging how much alcohol they’re drinking, Isaacson said.

“People don’t really monitor their wine doses, for example,” said Isaacson. “They might think they’re drinking a standard-sized glass of wine, but it’s actually a glass and a half at a time. Drink two of those shots and they’ll have three glasses of wine. This is no longer light or moderate drinking.”

Also, many people who think they drink moderately only drink on weekends. Binge drinking is on the rise worldwide, even among adults, studies show.

“If someone has five drinks on Saturday and Sunday, that’s 10 drinks a week, which would qualify as moderate alcohol intake,” Isaacson said. “For me, this is not the same as having a glass of wine five days a week with a meal, which slows down consumption.”

The new study also found that starting to drink at a light level was associated with a decreased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, “which, to our knowledge, has never been reported in previous studies,” the authors wrote.

However, “none of the existing health guidelines recommend starting to drink alcohol,” Jeon said, adding that because the study was observational, no cause and effect could be determined.

“Our findings regarding the initiation of moderate alcohol consumption cannot be directly translated into clinical recommendations, thus warranting further studies to confirm these associations,” said Jeon.

A study published in March 2022 found that just one liter of beer or one glass of wine a day can decrease overall brain volume, with the damage increasing as the number of daily drinks increases.

On average, people ages 40 to 69 who drank a pint of beer or a 6-ounce glass of wine a day for a month had brains that looked two years older than those who drank only half a beer, according to with the previous study.

“I have never personally suggested to anyone that they start drinking moderate amounts of alcohol if they are abstinent,” said Isaacson. “But there really is no one-size-fits-all approach to counseling a patient about alcohol consumption.”