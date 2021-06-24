The global ecosystem is in far greater danger than scientists previously thought, according to a new study. The research predicts that without radical action to reverse global climate change, entire ocean ecosystems could suddenly collapse this decade, reports The Guardian.

It’s a dire warning: since many organisms face higher temperatures than anything they’ve faced before, the study predicts sudden, massive deaths.

+ Global Warming: Irreversible point may have already been reached

The study, published on Tuesday (22) in the journal Nature, examines the temperatures that 30,000 terrestrial and marine organisms can withstand and traced these variations in relation to expected temperature increases until the year 2100.

As species reach their temperature limits, they can effectively disappear – and many are expected to do so at the same time, in what researchers call an “abrupt exposure event”.

“It’s not a slippery slope, but a series of cliff edges, hitting different places at different times,” research leader Alex Pigot of University College London told The Guardian.

Unless world leaders act to prevent the most dire effects of climate change, the study predicts a similar terrestrial death during the 2040s.

“The world is currently focused on dealing with the global health emergency,” said Mark Wright, science director for the World Wildlife Fund’s UK branch, to The Guardian. “However, this new research reinforces that, after going through this extremely difficult time, we will need to renew ambitious actions to face the climate and natural crisis.”

