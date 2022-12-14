Most Brazilians (68.9%) declared they trust or trust science a lot. Although the percentage is not low, it is lower than what recent research indicates, such as the State of Science Index, made by the company 3M (USA) in 2022, which indicated a rate of 90% in the statement “I trust science”.

The number is part of the Confidence in Science in Brazil in times of pandemic study, conducted by the National Institute of Science and Technology in Public Communication of Science and Technology (INCT-CPCT), headquartered at Casa de Oswaldo Cruz (COC/Fiocruz) .

The work released on Monday, the 12th, was supported by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and the Carlos Chagas Filho Foundation for Research Support in the State of Rio de Janeiro (Faperj).

For the researchers, one of the factors that may have influenced the retreat refers to the organized disinformation campaigns, which grew in quantity and impact during the covid-19 pandemic. However, they recommend caution with comparisons of this type, which may not be accurate “due to differences in the formulation of the questions or in the calculation of the results”.

Scientists

Among the sources of information that most inspire confidence in Brazilian men and women, according to the survey, are scientists, identified by respondents as honest and responsible for work that benefits the population. The most frequent choices of respondents as reliable sources of information were doctors (60.1%), followed by scientists (47.3%), of which 30.6% are from universities or public research institutes and 16.7% who work in companies, and journalists (36.4%). “Artists and politicians are cited less frequently, with 1.5% each”, he indicated.