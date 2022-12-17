Recently, the comedian Fabio Porchat shared on his social networks that he had left his car in the parking lot at Santos Dumont Airport before traveling to São Paulo. Upon returning to Rio, he took a taxi home and only remembered the car the next day! That is, the memory problem does not only afflict the elderly.

A new study released at the end of November by the American Academy of Neurology reinforces that substances with a high content of antioxidants that help to neutralize free radicals and are found in fruits and vegetables, as well as in tea and wine.

The research, which involved 961 participants with an average age of 81 years without any symptoms of dementia, looked at how often they consumed certain foods and underwent annual cognitive tests, having been followed for seven years. The ones that contributed the most were: cabbage, broccoli, spinach, tea, beans, tomatoes, apples, wine, oranges, tomatoes, as well as olive oil and pears.

Daniel Schacter, professor of psychology at Harvard University, launched two decades ago the classic “The seven sins of memory”, in which he categorized and explained the main failures of forgetting. In an updated edition for the book’s 20th anniversary, he included an analysis of how technology may be affecting our ability to retain information and how memory is related to planning for the future. He emphasizes that we should train memory and that the best way to learn is to test yourself, asking yourself questions: “for students, this method is much more efficient than rereading texts countless times”. About what changes when we age, he teaches:

To get around the difficulty of retaining information, the suggestion is to create “cues”, such as putting things in visible places so as not to forget tasks and activities. He assesses that there is a lot of anxiety about the potential adverse effects of technology and the digital world, but he does not see much evidence that memory is being impaired. “What I see is that, by depending so much on technology, our memory is no longer activated. By using GPS, for example, I will not develop such a precise memory of a route”.

One of his most thought-provoking reflections is that memories are useful for simulating the future: “one of the reasons why memories sometimes get mixed up, the so-called errors, is the fact that we need a flexible system that allows us to recombine different aspects past experiences to anticipate and simulate future events. The past is reshaped with knowledge, with current beliefs and emotions”.