I.Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has now approved a scientific study that is also intended to investigate racism in the police. After much hesitation, Seehofer agreed on a compromise within the federal government. The minister said in Berlin on Tuesday that the increasing violence against police officers played a role, as did the authorities’ zero tolerance policy with regard to right-wing extremism, racism and anti-Semitism. Seehofer added, however, that nothing has changed in his position on the subject. There will be no study “which is directed against the police with allegations and allegations.” The police officers are “in the overwhelming majority on the basis of the constitution.”

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already told Westdeutscher Rundfunk on Monday evening: “There will be a study, we are still thinking about what to call it.” He exchanges ideas with Seehofer “every other day”.

The need for a more thorough investigation of extremist attitudes within the police had grown sharply after chat groups had been uncovered in several state police forces, in which several dozen officers and service candidates had sent each other content with an inhuman, xenophobic tone. Such incidents have recently occurred in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Berlin and Saxony. That had crumbled the previously closed front of the CDU interior ministers against such a study.

SPD department heads, including in Berlin and Lower Saxony, had campaigned for such an investigation. They had announced that they would do it themselves if the Conference of Interior Ministers could not find a unanimous position on this. The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Herbert Reul (CDU) had recently said: “It would be totally wrong if this important topic were to be ground up in party-political bickering.”

Seehofer wanted to avoid the fact that the formulation of an object of investigation could confirm reservations against the police, especially since the topic had come up in Germany after repeated police violence against African Americans in the United States. Seehofer forbade any comparisons with the conditions there and found support from most of the interior ministers of the CDU and CSU. In an internal paper reported by the German Press Agency, it now says about the everyday dimension of the study: “Our police officers must not be left alone with their experiences. There is no tolerance for extremism, racism and anti-Semitism. “

The planned study should therefore investigate “how this claim can also be lived in the future”. At the same time, the relationship between society and the police should be analyzed more closely and the “changed social framework conditions” should be included. It is also about the fact that police officers themselves are increasingly being insulted and assaulted. Even organized attacks on police stations, in which private vehicles were deliberately destroyed by officials, such as in Berlin or Leipzig, are part of this.

Conversely, reports and videos about violent to brutal police operations have recently been spread with a noticeable frequency. You can see the defenseless being kicked and insulted; one sequence shows a police officer in Düsseldorf kneeling on the head of a teenager who is already tied up. You can hear how the young man keeps pleading that the officer should lower his knees. The film, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on the Internet, reminded viewers of the actions of the American police in the case of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in May when an officer kneeled on his neck.



Seehofer has always denied that there was a “structural problem with right-wing extremism in federal and state security authorities”. Now he agreed to a proposal, the main features of which came from the Police Union (GdP) and which is intended to focus on both burdens and misconduct. In addition, it was announced on Tuesday, probably not entirely by chance, that the SPD has agreed to an amendment to the constitutional protection law that has been planned for some time, which will make it easier for the authorities to carry out online searches. Protection of the constitution see this as an important tool in the fight against extremism.