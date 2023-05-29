Study places | Accepted to study, he already had time to sign a lease agreement – Now he is afraid that the study place will be cancelled

Some of those who have applied to higher education have been accepted to study by mistake. Students are now afraid for their study places.

New for those who have received a place to study For summers Thursday was a real rollercoaster of emotions. Suvi appears in the story only by her first name, because her employer does not know that she has applied to study a new field.

On Tuesday, Suvi had found out that she had been admitted to Turku University of Applied Sciences’ online studies as a sociologist. Pohja Suvi has a master’s degree in philosophy.

“I had already had time to make plans for the near future, and then on Thursday morning I received a message that the study place was cancelled,” says Suvi.

Suvilla spent Thursday morning communicating with the educational institution. Finally, at noon, Suvi was informed by e-mail that he can keep his study place despite the mistake.

“At no point did I get any additional information or justification for why anything happened,” says Suvi

Suvi hopes that the matter has now been resolved. For a family person, suddenly changing plans are heavy.

“Since I have not yet received an official document or other certificate from the accepted study place, I still feel a bit uncertain. What if the place is still cancelled?”

The Board of Education Due to a fault in the Opintopolku service, some of those who have applied to higher education have been mistakenly accepted to study. The failure of the study path occurred in applicants who already have a university degree.

According to information from Turku Sanomat The error that occurred on Tuesday affects nearly a thousand search items, but The designer of the Board of Education contacted by STT on Thursday Minea Wilo-Tanninen the number of search items given is “about a hundred”.

Wilo-Tanninen told STT that the scope of the problem is to be determined by next Monday. On Monday, the universities will announce the results of the students’ certificate selection.

On Friday, the university’s rector’s council said, that universities cancel study places from wrongly selected ones. Universities can also admit wrongly selected students.

Turku the man who applied to the university accepted his place in computer science right away on Tuesday. He was surprised to see a mention in Opintopolu about being selected as a first-time student, because he already had a bachelor’s degree in natural science and a master’s degree in philosophy.

“Now with this news, I’m nervous that I made a mistake when accepting the position. However, I am in the group of applicants affected by Opintopolu’s error,” he says.

The man says that blocking passage would be extremely impractical for him. He has already received the study leave he requested and signed a lease in Turku.

The man plans to contact the University of Turku within this day. So far, he has not received any further information about his situation. He appears in the story anonymously, so that it would not be difficult to settle the matter with the university.

