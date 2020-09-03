The message of the Bertelsmann study is clear: The 2021 federal election will be decided in a struggle for the middle, which values ​​moderate offers.

When tens of thousands demonstrated against the supposed Corona regime, politicians, social scientists and commentators bowed helplessly and worried about this unpredictable mélange of right-wing extremists, libertarian state skeptics, ex-alternatives and esoterics. Some see a new Pegida movement emerging, a fresh cell treatment for right-wing populism. The center, magical place and central pillar of German democracy, it is feared, is drifting dangerously into the right-wing authoritarian as it did after 2015.

The Populism study by Bertelsmann and the Berlin Social Science Center (WZB) shows another picture. Populist attitudes, skepticism towards democracy, hostility to the elite and a tendency towards authoritarian solutions are on the decline. This is hardly surprising in the corona crisis, in which governments are gaining trust almost everywhere. But this trend started much earlier. Corona was the amplifier, not the reason.

The political center around the Union and FDP is rightly suspected of being susceptible to right-wing patterns in crises. The study shows that populism is on the decline even among left-wing party and SPD clientele – but this is particularly noticeable among the supporters of the Union and Liberals. With all caution, this is good news: the civilian substance is bigger than expected. This shows that we should look more suspiciously at pictures like the one of the “Storming of the Reichstag” and generally should be more careful with the suggestions of the attention economy, which is focused on events and blind to structures.

The fact that simple solutions will appear rather unattractive in 2020 is directly linked to the deactivation of a topic: migration and refugees. That can be interpreted in two ways. It can be read pessimistically as a sign of how the exaggerated fear of refugees has shifted collective consciousness to the right, optimistically as a sign that right-wing populism will lose an enormous amount of attraction without this trigger.

Politically, the message of this study is clear: If this trend continues, the federal election in 2021 will be decided in the struggle for the middle, which values ​​moderate offers, is not very receptive to nationalist patterns and is solidly open to Europe.

For the Left Party, which occasionally flirts with populist images, the study has an ambivalent statement. Gross, populist anti-messages no longer really ignite their clientele either. There is a new opportunity for this. Because migration is fading as a marker of identity, the social, especially housing policy, is returning “as a hot topic”, according to the study. For the left-wing party spectrum and for the rational discourse, that is a good prospect.