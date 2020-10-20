CSU Interior Minister Seehofer wants to have the police screened in studies – but asks the wrong questions

The SPD has tried to announce a success: the government will finally have the racism in the police investigated, said Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz on Monday evening. He had convinced CSU Interior Minister Seehofer, who had refused for a long time. The only thing missing is a nice headline for the study. So well negotiated? Hardly likely. Because the project that Horst Seehofer announced a day later is not particularly new, misses the topic and is free of any recognizable interest in knowledge.

Why has the demand for a police study been held for months? Because, sometimes every week, cases of right-wing extremism and racism become known in police authorities and unanswered questions arise if one actually wants to tackle the problem. First of all, one would like to know: How widespread are such attitudes in the police?

Seehofer’s plan will not provide an answer to this. First, he wants to take a closer look at the motives of right-wing extremist police officers who have already been exposed. That is praiseworthy, but not good enough to clear up the number of unreported cases. Second, Seehofer wants to commission a study on right-wing extremism in society as a whole. Since such studies already exist, you could actually do without them – unless you want to relativize the police problem by referring to racists in other professions.

Thirdly, in a further study, Seehofer wants to examine the hardships police officers are exposed to in everyday life and – among other things – how right-wing extremism can be prevented in the police. Bringing these two aspects together can of course be useful: namely to check whether practical experience in the police profession could contribute to racist attitudes arising or increasing. An open question looks different, however. It would not limit itself to one possible cause, but also consider other, possibly structural reasons.

Seehofer is not interested in a thorough study. He thinks he already knows: From the misconduct of individuals, one could not deduce a structural problem, he said on Tuesday. And 99 percent of the police officers have nothing to do with right-wing extremism. How does he want to know? Hardly from a study.