W.o could you have been infected? Health officials have been asking this question for the last 15 months. Those who tested positive must state who they have met in the past seven to ten days – in order to determine who has been infected and now needs to be quarantined. It is much more difficult to recognize where someone could have infected themselves. Even if chains of infection are easier to trace in private households, the majority of places of infection still remain in the dark. Simply asking about it is “a method from the past or even the previous century,” says Lutz Ehlkes. He is responsible for tracking contacts at the health department in Düsseldorf.

There are methods to identify the origin of an infection and possible clusters more precisely. In June of last year, researchers from the University of Düsseldorf and the city’s health department started a cooperation, and the first samples were examined in August. The method that the Düsseldorf scientists had already used during the outbreak in Heinsberg to determine the routes of infection should now also be used in a large city. The “real-time sequencing” they are now talking about is an update for contact tracking. It is also about containing outbreaks – but above all about closing the knowledge gap that politicians also complained about with regard to opening steps. The various statistics showed that so far two thirds of the places of infection have remained in the dark.

The pathogen is constantly changing

The basis of the study is that the genetic makeup of the virus changes over time. Alexander Dilthey, Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Düsseldorf, compares the genome of the pathogen with barcodes: If two people are infected, the barcode is almost identical – and it is clear that the infection took place between them. If it is passed on, changes will occur. “Most of the mutations within the genetic makeup of a virus have no functional significance, they are not more contagious or dangerous,” says Dilthey. On the University’s website – https://covgen.hhu.de – you can see this in the anonymized clusters: sometimes there are numbers between two dots. A four means that the pathogen has made four mutations between the two cases. This also means that the two patients were not directly infected – the chain of infection took a different route. To stay with the image of the barcode: “Every two to four weeks a new line is added to the transmission chain,” says Dilthey.

At the beginning of the project, it took almost two months before the researchers were able to provide the health department with the virus sequence from a sample that tested positive. The first results came in autumn. An infection cluster on a school trip to the Chiemsee, which the contact followers were already able to roughly identify, was reconstructed on the basis of the sequencing: the virus was transmitted from one student to the other and later also spread to individual families. The researchers were sure that the principle worked. At the beginning it was only ten percent of the samples, now 60 percent of the samples of those who tested positive are sequenced and analyzed in Düsseldorf. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also has five percent of the samples tested to monitor virus variants. Clusters are not determined locally.

In the new year, the Düsseldorf researchers increased the pace. “The data should be with the health department 48 hours after a test,” says Andreas Walker. He is a virologist at the University Medical Center. Only within 24 hours do the laboratories deliver the anonymized samples of the positive cases, each of which is provided with a sequence of numbers. A further 24 hours later, the sequencing data, coupled with the sequence of numbers, are uploaded to an Internet platform.