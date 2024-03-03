Home page World

Researchers have examined the effects of Covid on babies born during the pandemic – with astonishing results. © Michael Gstettenbauer/IMAGO

Researchers have now discovered that the corona pandemic has an impact on babies born during it. However, by no means in a negative sense.

Frankfurt – During the lockdowns, there was a lot of discussion about, among other things, what effects they could have on children and young people. For example, it was feared that the masks could impair the ability of babies and young children to recognize faces and emotions. Even if experts in a report by Deutschlandfunk We have already given the all-clear in this regard, it is undeniable that the virus and lockdowns have permanently changed our lives. So “Covid babies” are more likely to have diabetes. Researchers have now identified another consequence in a study in which 351 Irish babies who were born during the lockdown – more precisely between March and May 2020 – took part.

The results amazed the researchers because, among other things, they found that the “Covid babies” had a better intestinal microbiome than a comparison group of infants who were born before the pandemic. The results also allowed conclusions to be drawn about how the likelihood of allergies in babies could be reduced.

Study delivers astonishing result: “Covid babies” have better intestinal microbiome and fewer allergies

“The enforced social distancing measures (…) provided a unique opportunity to experimentally test the metacommunity hypothesis in allergic diseases,” says the study published in the magazine Allergy has been published. The hypothesis states that contact with other people outside the child's family in the first months after birth influences the development of the microbiome and thus the immune system of babies.

Consequently, the corona lockdowns should have had a negative impact on the intestinal microbiome of the group examined. After all, there were almost no contacts outside the family possible. To determine this, the researchers examined stool samples from the children and compared them with a comparison group from the time before Covid. Contrary to expectations, the “Covid babies” performed better. They also suffered less from allergies and needed fewer antibiotics to treat illnesses.

Study on “Covid babies”: Researchers want to investigate long-term effects

The researchers concluded that “vertically transmitted bacteria and appropriate nutrition may be more important for protection against allergic diseases in infancy than exposure to environmental microbes alone.”

Liam O'Mahony, professor of immunology at University College Cork and one of the study's lead authors, described the observations at the Daily Mail as a “fascinating result”. The researchers now hope to be able to examine the children again when they are five years old. The second study is intended to check whether long-term effects of the changed intestinal microbiome can also be determined.

There is still a lot of research being done into the effects of Corona. Scientists found out, for example, that… Risk of Long Covid significantly lower after vaccination is. Another Study showed that Covid-19 infection can damage dopamine production. (sp)