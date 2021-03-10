There are completely new insights into the British corona mutation B.1.1.7. Accordingly, researchers limit the possible number of coronavirus deaths per 1000 infections.

Munich / Exeter – It has long since arrived in Germany in the coronavirus pandemic: the British corona mutation B.1.1.7. The number of cases is increasing, the proportion increases significantly when the infections are sequenced.

An example: At the beginning of March, the now very well-known virologist Alexander Drosten from the Berlin Charité reported that he estimated the proportion of the mutant in new Covid-19 infections in Germany to be “by half”. The adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is obviously not alone with this assessment.

Coronavirus: New worrying findings about the British corona mutant B.1.1.7

The head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach – still a Merkel advisor – recently insisted that the main thing now is to “minimize” the effects of the mutant. Because: It should be more dangerous and deadly than the original form of the insidious corona virus. And plenty of it.

How much more deadly, that’s what researchers from the University of Exeter in England want to have found out. These have loud FOCUS Online the results of a study in the journal BMJ released. It is the next alarming news in the coronavirus pandemic: According to this, the British mutant is 64 percent more deadly than the original corona variant.

Coronavirus pandemic: Significantly higher mortality expected with Corona mutation B.1.1.7

B.1.1.7 could “cause a considerable additional mortality compared to variants that are already in circulation”. In 4.1 out of a thousand infections, the death of the infected person must be expected, it said.

The observations coincide: the British government from London had already published results in mid-February, according to which the risk of ending up in hospital because of a severe course – or even of dying from an infection – was 40 to 60 percent higher than at the beginning of the Pandemic form of the coronavirus. (pm)