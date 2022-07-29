People carrying a specific mutation of the Mthfr gene, up to 20% of the population, have a tendency to have a high level of homocysteine ​​in the blood and an increased risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke. This high cardiovascular risk arises from the altered endothelial function and from an increased platelet reactivity which favors the onset of thrombotic phenomena. Although homocysteine ​​normalization can be achieved through the administration of folic acid and vitamin B12, the cardiovascular risk remains high. Now a research conducted by the Vascular Pathophysiology Laboratory of the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Is), the University of Salerno, the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Naples and the Sapienza University of Rome shows a new pharmacological way to lower cardiovascular risk in these individuals.

The study, published in the journal ‘Cellular and molecular Life sciences’ which also dedicated an editorial to it, started from the observation that the normalization of homocysteine ​​levels in the blood alone is not sufficient to prevent heart attack, stroke or peripheral vascular disease. “Our hypothesis – He says Albino Carrizzofirst author of the study – enow that that genetic mutation also involved other pathological mechanisms independent of homocysteine“.

At this point the researchers focused their attention on sirtuin 1 (Sirt1), a protein already known for its role in maintaining healthy the endothelium (the inner wall of blood vessels), whose activity is reduced in conditions of Mthfr enzyme deficiency. With the aim of promoting the activation of that enzyme, the authors first used a well-known natural substance, resveratrol, known for its ability to activate Sirt1. “The results – explains Carrizzo – showed us that, in conditions of heterozygosity of the Mthfr gene, the activation of Sirt1 led to a restoration of endothelial function and the production of nitric oxide“.

However, it is important to note that some pharmacological studies have shown that the continuous administration of pharmacological doses of resveratrol could cause various side effects to the liver or blood cells. For this reason, the researchers also tested another substance, called ‘Isis11‘, selected following a screening from a library of commercial compounds of ChemBridge Corporation as capable of activating sirtuin 1 more effectively than resveratrol.

“This experimental molecule – explains the first author of the study – cannot yet be administered to humans, so we only used it on animal models and on cells in the laboratory, obtaining really encouraging results”. Treatment with Isis11 was in fact able to restore endothelial function, reduce platelet hyperaggregation and contain the thrombotic event associated with the Mthfr mutation.

“Thanks to this research – he comments Carmine VecchioneIrccs Neuromed and director of the Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry ‘Scuola Medica Salernitana’ of the University of Salerno – we can think that the activation of sirtuin 1 is a very promising way to reduce the cardiovascular risk in carriers of the mutation in the Mthfr gene. Considering how widespread this mutation is among the population, we are talking about a very high number of people who could benefit from such effective preventive action “.