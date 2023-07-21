According to the study, which was supported by the US National Institutes of Health, and its results were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Intensive Care Medicine, these fatty acids have a positive effect on the lungs.

“We know a lot about the role of diet in cancer and cardiovascular disease, but the role of diet in chronic lung disease was still somewhat lacking,” said Patricia Cassano, an author of the study.

“This study adds to the growing evidence that omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet, may be important for lung health as well,” she added.

Benefits of omega 3 acids

Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that help maintain lung health.

These acids improve lung function.

The US Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines recommend that people eat at least two servings of fish per week, according to the UPI news agency.

According to the “Mayo Clinic” medical website, “omega-3” may also benefit heart health by:

• Lowering triglycerides and blood pressure.

• Reducing blood clotting.

• Reducing the risk of stroke and heart failure.

• Reducing irregular heartbeat.

Foods other than fish that contain omega-3:

• Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil.

• Nuts.

• canola oil.

• Soybeans and soybean oil.

Chia seeds.

Green leafy vegetables.