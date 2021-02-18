Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is studying the establishment of 53 parks and gaming sites in Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs, including 28 parks and 23 gaming sites within its development plan for parks within the city, implementing the most modern technologies in new projects in accordance with the standards and requirements of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The municipality assured to “Al-Ittihad” that the implementation of the parks comes within the framework of the municipality’s commitment and keenness to please the residents and provide service and entertainment facilities that contribute to improving the quality of life, and providing recreational spaces for families and children, embodying the directives of the rational Abu Dhabi government regarding finding all the reasons for the comfort, stability and happiness of citizens and residents. And visitors in Abu Dhabi and its environs.

In the details, the municipality indicated that during the past year it completed four parks in Shakhbout city, while work is currently underway to study the establishment of future garden projects, including the rehabilitation of gardens in the areas of Al-Falah and Al-Shamkha (second phase), the establishment of 3 parks in the area of ​​Al-Bahia and Al-Shahama, a garden and a playground in Al-Sadr Establishing 3 parks in Baniyas area, establishing 8 parks in Shakhbout City, establishing 3 parks and 3 sites for children’s games in Al Shawamekh and Al Mu’az areas, establishing 4 parks in Al Wathba, Baniyas, Al Muazaz and Al Nahda areas, establishing 3 parks and a children’s play site. In Al Shawamekh area.

The projects will also include the construction of 20 children’s play sites in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the construction of (4) parks in Khalifa City, and the construction of (4) parks in Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Al Falah District.

The municipality confirmed that, through its new projects, it is moving towards completely relying on modern energy-saving LED lighting, rationalizing energy consumption by using innovative and smart methods of lighting and applying sustainability measures, including adopting modern technologies in new projects according to the standards and requirements of the department, and standards. Rationalizing electricity consumption and reducing modern lighting levels, in order to support the conservation trends to the maximum possible degree.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is also keen on relying completely on treated water for irrigation, rationalizing the consumption of irrigation water by using innovative methods of irrigation, and applying sustainability measures.