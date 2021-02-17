L.According to a study by the Münster University Hospital, around nine percent of the samples tested positive for the coronavirus in North Rhine-Westphalia can be traced back to the virus mutants that are considered to be contagious. The country’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, February 17.

933 samples (as of January 27, 2021) were evaluated for the study, which, according to the ministry, are largely representative of the 53 districts of the country. However, not all districts were able to deliver the desired number of five to six samples per 100,000 inhabitants.

The English variant B.1.1.7 was discovered in 73 samples, the mutant from South Africa in five. The variant from South America is not represented.

According to the announcement, the virus mutants are more likely to occur in metropolitan areas. Rural regions, including the border region with the Netherlands, are less affected.

“Our data indicate that the virus variants are carried less via the border regions than through supra-regional mobility into the metropolitan areas,” says Alexander Mellmann, Director of the Institute for Hygiene at the University Hospital in Münster and head of the study.

Virologists are particularly concerned about mutant B.1.1.7, which according to conservative estimates is 35 percent more contagious. A higher transferability is also assumed for other variants such as the South African, but exact data are not yet available.