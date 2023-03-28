The future of cancer treatment – ​​hailed as the “Holy Grail” of early detection – is being tested. After a successful trial in cancer patients, a new blood test that promises to predict tumors over a year before they start to form is now being used in hospitals across the UK.

“This is the first pan-cancer blood test,” said Ashish Tripathi, founder and CEO of Tzar Labs, as well as president of Epigeneres Biotech, the Indian company where the test was first developed in 2021. discoveries was published this month in Stem Cells Magazine.

“We can detect [o câncer] earlier than other known technologies…before the tumor physically forms,” ​​Tripathi continued during a new interview with author and medical advocate Deepak Chopra.

“Not only can I detect it at this stage, I can also tell which cancer is forming and where, directly from a blood test.”

In a study of 1,000 participants – 500 non-cancer and 500 cancer patients – researchers were able to accurately predict tumor formation in at least 25 types of cancer, including all the most prevalent and deadly varieties such as breast, pancreatic, lung and colorectal. Even some participants within the presumed “cancer-free” group were found to have a predisposition towards future cancer diagnosis.

“We didn’t get a false negative or even a false positive,” Tripathi noted.

Hospitals in the UK have already started implementing the new technique for yet another proof of concept, while the researchers hope to bring it to the US soon.

The Doctor. Sherif Raouf, a gastrointestinal cancer specialist who will lead a study at St. Bartholomew in London, said: “Catching cancer at an early stage is the holy grail of cancer medicine.”

“Usually this is not an easy process. Many patients currently undergo examinations, biopsies and clinical appointments. Having a blood test to detect the presence of cancer at an early stage – or even before it develops – can save many lives. It can change the game.”

Despite the numerous blood-based cancer screening methods that have recently been developed, the Tripathi team’s approach differs by focusing on stem cells as a biomarker for cancer, rather than looking for whole tumor cells that may already be present. This allows them to determine whether cancer is on the horizon well before these cells have progressed to form a tumour.

All cells, good or bad, start out as stem cells, and those that go on to form tumors have genetic markers that drive them to do so.

It takes 1 billion cancer cells to form a tumor that measures just 1 cubic centimeter – a mass too small to detect even by CT scanners. But inside the body, that initial tumor is shedding cancer cells as it grows, which enter the bloodstream and begin seeding new tumors, or metastasizing, to various other organs.

Most previously developed blood tests for diagnosing cancer were done to find full-fledged tumor cells traveling through the blood. This method is prone to false negatives, according to Tripathi, because not all blood samples will reveal these specific cells.

“Here’s the breakthrough we made: All the liquid biopsy companies you know… they were looking for these fragments [de células tumorais] in peripheral blood”, explained Tripathi. Unfortunately, “very few” tumor cells are circulating in the early stages of cancer.

And at stages 3 or 4, when the cancer cells have proliferated in the bloodstream enough to be detected by conventional means, it is often too late for treatment.

The new “prognostic” test not only sees cancer at stages 1 or 2, it also knows whether a patient’s stem cells are destined to become cancerous well before the first stage – up to 18 months ahead. This gives doctors a huge advantage in terms of targeted treatments to prevent tumors from forming.

It’s good news for anyone who’s been diagnosed with cancer, too. While traditional tissue biopsies can help determine whether or not a tumor is metastatic, the new blood test can tell exactly which organ(s) the tumor cells will be directed to, non-invasively and well before the first tumor grows. accumulate.

“The latest US research shows that as soon as you take a biopsy, you accelerate tumor activity,” Tripathi noted, adding reasons why traditional biopsies fall short. Your blood test can be taken repeatedly without harm.

For this reason, this revolutionary screening can also be used to track the success of cancer treatment. Said Tripathi: “The body is willing to tell whether the medication is working or not within 15 days… there are no diagnostic tools available that can really measure that every 15 days because you can’t repeatedly take biopsies from a patient.”

Tripathi has high hopes for the new approach. “What we want is a world where we all get this test once a year, and get Stage 1 cancer or earlier – always – when it is infinitely more curable.”