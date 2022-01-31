In a statement, the Danish Authority for Infectious Diseases Control said, “The study shows that if someone in your home is infected with PA2, there is a 39% overall risk of someone else in the home becoming infected within the first week. In contrast, if someone is infected with PA2. 1, the risk would be 29%.

Preliminary calculations indicated that PA.2, the dominant version in Denmark, was one and a half times more infectious than the original PA.1 Omicron, the Danish authority announced on January 26.

“Unvaccinated people are also more likely to be infected with PA2 compared to PA1,” said Dr. Camilla Holten Mueller, in the statement.

The doctor explained that the study also shows that vaccinated people, especially those who received the booster dose, are much less likely to be infected.

Despite a record number of injuries with a 43% increase in the number of new infections in the past seven days, the Scandinavian country, which has a population of 5.8 million, is preparing to lift all health restrictions on Tuesday, noting the high vaccination rate and the lack of Omicron causing severe symptoms.

The study was conducted by researchers from the authority in coordination with Danish universities between December 20 and January 18, and included about 18 thousand people.