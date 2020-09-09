Even after the hazard of the corona pandemic has been averted, nearly all of adolescents and younger adults don’t wish to do with out an on a regular basis masks – this was proven by a not too long ago revealed examine.

Villingen-Schwenningen – Time and again, instances of masks refusers hit the headlines. Nonetheless, this seems to be a minority. Surveys present that the measures towards the coronavirus are discovered to be good and wise by most individuals.

As BW24 * stories, reveals one Study that adolescents and young adults continue to wear masks even after Corona need.

Even when the masks refusers are solely a minority, they had been Fines in Stuttgart, for example, have meanwhile increased significantly (BW24 * reported).