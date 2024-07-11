In Mexico there are many brands from different branches, whether food, drinks, technology, stationery, among others, and something that has always remained constant is the preferences of the public, since at the end of the year of earnings of each one the numbers are released and there are companies that do not leave the first positions. In fact, a study was recently carried out Brand Footprint 2024 of Kantarwhich has reached a verdict that should not really be surprising.

As mentioned in the report, the soft drink brand Coca Cola got 1,444 Consumer Reach Points (CRPs)a metric originated by the agency to measure and compare success between different markets and regions. For its part, in 2023 it achieved 1,181 CRPs, and in 2022 with 1,227. It has been estimated that it has not lost its throne since 2012, and it seems that it will continue to do so as long as families continue to consume the product at daily mealtimes and at parties or gatherings.

Here are the top 10 brands:

1.- Coca-Cola

2.- Lala

3.- Bimbo

4.- Pepsi

5.- Alpura

6.- Nutrileche

7.- The Modern

8.- The Coastal

9.- Nescafe

10.- Knorr

With this information in mind, it is possible that Coca Cola continue to fulfill its role as market leader, as its drink remains the favorite everywhere, not only for people who buy for personal consumption, but also for sponsorship issues at important events of any kind.

Author’s note: It was obvious that they were going to be in first place, and that can be seen in all the restaurants, stores and other places where the drink is consumed.