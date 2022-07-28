Currently, video games are divided into different branches, some have single player experiences, others are dedicated to competitive, some more to multiplayer for fun purposes and more. However, one of the markets that little by little is being introduced more and more to daily life is the pay-to-winthere is even a study i would check it out.

The study in question is named after Young Gamers and the Metaverse: How the Rules of Success Are Changingin which jeffreygroup mentions that adolescents between 13 and 17 years old prefer to try video games before any other activity. And stemming from likes, many of these people are interested in experiences associated with the metaverse.

In this group of young people it was approved that at least one 56% they agree to pay for in-game perks as well as content that would otherwise be acquired by spending hundreds of hours on a title. In fact, many companies report that these types of earnings are the ones that generate the most income, this after reviewing their totals periodically.

This type of business could be the meeting point for other entertainment sectors, addressing markets such as TV, Cinema, Music and even recreational parks. In-game purchases are already quite frequent, so the generations are obviously getting used to it as this branch continues to grow.

Via: bath