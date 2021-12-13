The source explained that researchers conducted an opinion poll, which included 52 married people (women and men), and found that 45 percent of divorced people stated that marriage at an early age is the reason for their separation.

And the magazine “Couple and Family Psychology” published a study that reveals the main reasons that lead to divorce.

The researcher mentioned Shelby B. Scott and her research team found that 45 percent of people surveyed said getting married at a very young age was a contributing factor to their divorce.

“Your age at the wedding ceremony could be the cause of problems in the future,” the research team said.

He explained that the people who considered, in the survey, that Marriage at a young age is the reason for their separation, their average age was 23 at the time of marriage.

They said that they only knew their partners for a short time and then decided to marry, noting that “if they had delayed the marriage for a longer period, their relationship would have succeeded.”