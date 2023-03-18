Scientists say findings weaken hypothesis that pandemic started in laboratory leak in China

A study based on genetic material collected at a food market in Wuhan, China, indicated a relationship between the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the precursor to covid-19, and the raccoon dog, an animal of Asian origin. The details were published in the scientific journal science.

The study reinforces the hypothesis, more accepted by the scientific community, that the coronavirus pandemic has a natural origin. “The data further points to a market origin”said one of the researchers, Kristian Andersen.

Previously, a team of scientists from China used cotton swabs to collect biological samples from various stalls at the Huanan market in Wuhan between January 1 and March 2, 2020. At the time, the shopping center was closed due to the recent covid-19. 19 and the animals were removed from the site. However, the group took samples from the animal cages, the carts, the walls and the floor.

The Chinese group released the findings in 2022 and demonstrated that there was no animal DNA in the samples. The data suggested that it was humans who brought the Covid-19 virus to market, meaning that the market was not the precursor to the pandemic, but a factor that amplified the initial spread of Sars-CoV-2.

However, another team of scientists analyzed the data again and detected the simultaneous presence of Sars-CoV-2 and animal DNA, especially genetic material compatible with that of the raccoon dog.

The complete report of the new stage of the research has not yet been released and the results of the 1st analysis published in the last year do not confirm that the raccoon dogs have been infected by the covid-19 virus. However, for the scientists on the international team, the data reinforce the version that the virus spread through contagion from a wild animal to a human being.

Wuhan was the focus of the 1st outbreak of covid-19 in the world. The exact origin of Sars-CoV-2 and how it contaminated humans has yet to be confirmed. However, in 2021, the WHO (World Health Organization) disclosed a scientific report which concluded that the virus spread through natural agents.

It is believed that the virus was transmitted from a bat to another mammal and, through it, Sars-CoV-2 infected humans. There is also another theory that the contamination was given directly from the bat to the human being. The report, developed by scientists from several countries, including China, also says that the hypothesis that the virus arose from a laboratory incident is “extremely unlikely”.

In February, the US Department of Energy said that Sars-CoV-2 likely spread from an accidental leak at a laboratory in the city of Wuhan. However, the agency said it had carried out the analysis with “low confidence”.

The information is in a confidential report sent to the White House and to some congressmen, to which the North American newspaper Wall Street Journal was accessed and released on February 26.

The statements created tensions between the United States and China.

On February 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning denied that the spread of the virus was caused by an accidental leak in Wuhan.

The Chinese spokeswoman said that tracing the origins of Sars-CoV-2 is based on science and should not be “politicized”.

“China has always supported and participated in science-based global origin tracing”said Ning.

The next day, on February 28, FBI (US Federal Bureau of Investigation) Director Christopher A. Wray, reinforced what “probably” the virus originated from a laboratory incident in Wuhan.

“For some time the FBI has analyzed that the origins of the pandemic are likely a possible laboratory incident in Wuhan”he said in an interview with the US broadcaster Fox News. For Wray, the Chinese government “has done its best to thwart and obfuscate the work.” what the FBI is doing, which, according to the director, is “Unfortunate for everyone”.