Research published in the scientific journal Public Library of Science and which was conducted by experts from Bar-Ilan University and Galilee Medical Center, both in Israel, pointed out that a lack of vitamin D may be linked to more serious cases of covid-19.

According to the scientists, lower levels of the vitamin were found in 87.4% of patients with severe or critical illness and in 34.3% of those who developed mild or moderate illness. This was the first survey to perform this type of comparison.

“Our study adds to an ever-evolving body of evidence that suggests that a patient’s history of vitamin D deficiency is a predictive risk factor associated with worse clinical course of COVID-19 disease and mortality,” the researchers pointed out. .

