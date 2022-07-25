If you have a routine of taking daily naps, know that this can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure or having a stroke due to poor sleep habits. This is what a study shows published in the specialized journal Hypertensionfrom the American Heart Association, this Monday (25).

The survey was carried out over 11 years with 358,000 people aged between 40 and 69 in the UK who had no history of stroke or high blood pressure. Specialists collected urine, saliva and blood from all participants, in addition to asking about their lifestyle habits.

In comparison with those who answered that they “never take a nap”, those who were in the habit of napping had 12% more of developing high blood pressure and 24% more of having a stroke.

The study also highlights that these two diseases never have a single cause, and that those who responded that they took naps during the day also had unhealthy habits such as smoking and daily alcohol consumption, as well as insomnia.

The director of the Sleep Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic and professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona in Tucson (USA), Michael A. Gardner, reinforced that unregulated sleep can be related to both diseases. “Many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poor health, and naps are not enough to compensate for that,” he explained.