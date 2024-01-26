Study | Kristiina Mäkelä talked about how to do better in studies

Triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä, 31, managed to combine university studies and a career as a professional athlete, even though it required a break from time to time.

OOlympic athlete Kristiina Mäkelä, 31, was on his friend's farm in Ostrobothnia completing an internship related to his studies in Domestic Animal Science and enjoying himself. The work done on the farm is quite far from Mäkelä's other reality, the everyday life of a professional athlete.

“There, you quickly get grounded from the hustle and bustle of the world when you pick up a bastard, do normal farm work and graze cows.”

Known as a triple jumper, Mäkelä has managed to combine his studies and Olympic-level sports over the years. It didn't go completely smoothly, but the end result has been rewarding.

Hilly found his studies by chance. He took a gap year after high school when, inspired by his biology teacher, he discovered the Animal Science entrance exam books. Mäkelä applied to the training program and got in.

Mäkelä started studying Animal Science at the University of Helsinki while playing sports at the SM level. The studies of domestic animal science offered Mäkela, then in his twenties, exactly what he had hoped for: a mix of practicality and interesting theory.

Along with the studies, a move to Helsinki followed, and at the same time the familiar coach stayed in his childhood hometown, Orimattila.

“Training in it at the same time would not have been successful at all. After a month, I moved to Helsinki, and the trips to the Viikki campus and the Myllypuro hall were much more painless,” he says.

“ “Many new loads became too much at once.”

Kristiina Mäkelä is training for the Summer Olympics. Mäkelä is no longer aiming for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The first one after a year of studies, everything was basically fine: Mäkelä was a SM gold medalist and achieved international success in youth competitions.

There was a supportive family, friends from university and athletic circles around the world.

Still, something clicked. Mäkelä did not succeed in his studies as well as he had hoped. Your training too.

He had completed studies worth about 45 credits in the school year. It is the amount that is required for the student to be able to withdraw the study grant granted by Kela.

In addition to that, he trained intensively and a lot, because another prestigious competition was on the horizon.

At the spring camp, the good feeling was ruined once and for all, when I felt a nasty whistling in my back. It turned out that there was a stress injury in the back.

In hindsight, it wasn't a miracle from Mäkela.

“Many kinds of new load became too much at once,” he says.

“ “I even had time to go to a student party.”

Combining studies and the everyday life of a professional athlete requires Kristiina Mäkelä to take a break from time to time. However, it was worth it.

Kristiina Mäkelä trained at Urhea hall in Helsinki.

Stress injury required a break from sports and an eight-month rehabilitation period. At the same time, Mäkelä rapidly reduced the number of courses at the university.

During the break, he reserved time not only for rehabilitation but also for his fellow students.

“We already had a tight-knit group of friends at the beginning of our studies. Now that the evenings weren't full of training, I also had time to go to student parties.”

That was important to him. Mäkelä enjoys being around people.

“I am very social. When I moved to Helsinki, I didn't want a cell apartment. The reason was not that I wanted my own peace, but that there would have been too many temptations to deviate from my own routines,” he says.

“ “I went to the exams rested, and surprisingly my grades improved.”

Hilly was lucky as a top athlete, because he had a good background team to help him.

Together with his team, Mäkelä focused on coping and little by little things started to clear up. Mäkelä invested in sports and reduced the number of studies.

“I didn't go to all the lectures and I only read when I really felt I could handle it. I went to the exams rested, and surprisingly my grades improved, even though I studied hard.”

“I thought that I don't need to remember every single thing. It was enough that I understood the big picture.”

It worked. When you focused on visualizing the whole, even the nipple information remained in your head.

During the break, Mäkelä realized what his own learning style is like.

“If I could choose, I would listen to lectures. I want to understand for myself what the lecturer's red thread is instead of trying to understand with the help of French lines what it is all about.”

With the change, academic success also improved. The grades rose from threes to vitos. It felt good.

At the same time, Mäkelä's record in the triple jump improved by half a meter.

“Less, but higher-quality work resulted in a better result.”

Mäkelä had become an athlete at the final level of international competitions.

“ “At first I hated athletics.”

Kristiina Mäkelä has realized that in studies it is enough to understand the big picture.

From the stallion mat Sport has always been present in the life of the Mäkelä native, even though it was not something he could do as a child or middle schooler.

“In my mother's opinion, I was a hot girl when I cycled around the village after my friends whenever I had time from school and hobbies,” says Mäkelä.

At school, the Mäkelä sisters were a familiar sight on the sports field and later on the basketball courts.

“We moved a lot, but from the outside, none of it looked like goal-oriented training for a future in competitive sports.”

At school age Mäkelä's favorite hobby was basketball. However, at the age of 13, he had to look for something else. Orimattila didn't have a basketball club for his age, but there was athletic training.

Mäkelä didn't really like that at all.

“I can honestly admit that at first I hated athletics. Suddenly I was out in the field running intervals regardless of the weather, and I longed for a warm basket hall.”

Mäkelä first jumped high, and developed quickly in the sport. It was as if by accident that there was a triple jump next to it. In 2008, he won silver in the high jump at the youth championships, and unexpectedly won gold in the triple jump.

Mäkelä was eight centimeters short of the World Cup result limit for both sports.

“My coach and I thought that I would catch eight centimeters faster with three jumps to the ground than with one jump”

Eight cents in both sports was enough for Mäkelä to qualify for the Junior World Championships in Italy.

“With the success, my coach and I decided to change the main sport from high jump to triple jump.”

“ “I thought, is it really necessary to decide on huge things at such a young age?”

Elementary school after that, sports were already such a significant part of Mäkelä's life that he wanted to attend sports high school in Lahti. During high school, he noticed that he didn't know at all where he would go in his studies after his matriculation papers. Many others knew.

“I thought, is it really necessary to decide on huge things at such a young age? I didn't really know what I wanted to do. At some point I thought about applying for teacher training. However, it didn't feel like my thing then, and I took a gap year.”

In Mäkelä's opinion, a high school student does not need to have a precise future plan. He hadn't either, and it wasn't the end of the world.

“If in high school you don't know what field interests you or what you should try to study, you should think about what you like and try to do something related to it.”

“The most important thing is to choose something and try to do it seriously. When you put everything into the game, you definitely learn something about yourself, and it doesn't go to waste.”

“ “I really want to see where I end up in my career.”

In high school, Kristiina Mäkelä wasn't sure what she wanted to do when she “grew up”. He chose a field that seemed interesting.

Hilly graduated with a degree in Animal Science in 2020. Through his studies in Animal Science, the animal-loving Mäkelä learned not only about the physiology of animals, but also about how food is produced.

“It's a really significant thing globally, and from an athlete's point of view it's important in another way, because of course an athlete also thinks about what he eats,” he says.

When the sports career is complete, he also completes the studies necessary for his master's degree.

“Absolutely! I am now 31 years old, and I haven't been in a paid job for a day. This is actually quite a wonderful stage. I really want to see where I end up in my career.”

Mäkelä definitely wants to work in his own field when his career as a top athlete ends.

“I hope that in the future I will be able to work on a farm or in some other way with food production.”

Before that, however, there is still at least the Olympics in Paris.

