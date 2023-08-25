Study | Kenyan students in trouble at Laurea got help with their school fee problems

Students had to do menial jobs to make ends meet.

Dozens Kenyans who started their studies in Finland in 2022 have received help with their payment problems, Laurea University of Applied Sciences informs.

In May, Helsingin Sanomat reported According to information from Hufvudstadsbladet, Kenyan students had to do menial jobs and even resort to prostitution to cover their tuition fees.

According to the release, five groups of students started their studies at Laurea in 2022. They studied at Laurea’s campuses in Espoo, Lohja, Porvoo and Vantaa, as well as distance learning in Kenya. In the spring and winter of 2023, problems arose with tuition fees when students did not pay them.

The reason behind the payment difficulties was contractual ambiguities with the Kenyan province of Uasin Gishu, which arranged the training. According to Laurea’s understanding, the province was supposed to be the payer of the education and students’ housing, but later it turned out that the students and their families had been the payers.

Payment problems according to the release, the reasons have been clarified since the spring winter of 2023. Laurea’s director of development Teemu Ylikosken according to the agreement, flexibility has been arranged for payments, but the law prevents payments from being forgiven. A payment arrangement has been built to support the continuation of studies, and students who want other education have been supported in finding a new place.

According to the release, of the 90 Kenyan students who completed degree studies in the spring, 60 will continue their studies at Laurea thanks to the payment arrangement, and 31 will transfer to apprenticeships at secondary schools in Omnia, Eduko and Keuda. The right to study for two students ends due to unpaid payments.

According to the release, Laurea has made improvements to the order training process to ensure that similar ambiguities do not arise in the future. An external investigation will be conducted on Kenya’s custom training. Laurea has finished negotiations with the other provinces of Kenya about new custom trainings.

In the future, the contract for subscription training will be made directly between Laurea and the customer, and the customer is obliged to use the same contract model between the customer and the student.

Contract education will continue, as it is a central part of the university’s social mission and is a shared will of Laurea and the Ministry of Education and Culture.

