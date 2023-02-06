Study | Jamila, who wants to become a nurse, got a place to study in Finland, but no residence permit – “Frustrating and discouraging”

According to Jouni Koske, principal of Laurea University of Applied Sciences, there are dozens of foreign students studying at the university who have not made it to Finland. One of them is Jamila from Kenya, who has done her nursing studies remotely.

Kenyan Jamila started nursing studies at Laurea University of Applied Sciences in September.

However, Jamila has never entered the campus doors. He has not even been to Finland because he has not received a residence permit.

During the fall semester, he studied remotely from Kenya.

It was difficult because the network is not very stable in the area where he lives.

“Study is not very effective. It’s hard to keep track of the lessons when you fly out of the Zoom meeting when the internet connection breaks,” says Jamila.

In addition, the exams are done online within a certain time limit. If the internet connection is lost in the middle of the exam, the time may suddenly run out in the middle.

And studying doesn’t feel very communal either. Being at a distance, it’s difficult to get in touch with other students, and you don’t get much personal help from the teachers either.

“This time has been really frustrating and discouraging,” says Jamila.

Naturally, Jamila cannot do the internships that are part of her nursing studies remotely.

Because of the difficulties, he has not been able to advance his studies since December.

Jamila lives in Uasin Gishu Province. In recent months, the province has been in the spotlight about money disputes it has with Finnish educational institutions.

For example, Yle reported in December, that the tuition fees of 125 Kenyan students for the autumn period have not been paid to Tampere University of Applied Sciences and Tampere Vocational Education Center. The students are in Tampere through an education export project, and the money was supposed to come from Uasin Gishu province.

In January the provincial deputy governor shifted the responsibility for the unpaid tuition fees to the parents of the youth.

In the same story, Yle reported that 50 young Kenyans were supposed to start their studies in Lappeenranta and Imarta at the beginning of this year, because Saimaa’s vocational college Edusampo also signed an education export agreement with Gishu province in Uas last year. However, their right to education and study was revoked because Uasin Gishu has not paid the agreed education fees.

Jamila says that Uasin Gishu province has also paid her tuition fees before submitting the residence permit application. However, he suspects that there have been problems with the payments, which are now hindering getting a residence permit. Jamila does not appear in this story under her own name because she is afraid of getting into trouble with the provincial administration.

Also Laurea University of Applied Sciences has an education export project with Gishu province in Uas. The project is implemented through the education export company jointly owned by Laurea, Haaga-Helia and Metropolia.

However, there have been no problems with the first tuition fees, says Laurea’s principal and CEO Jouni Koski. He says that the tuition fees of the Kenyan students who started at the educational institution this school year were paid last fall. He hopes that the project could proceed as agreed in the future as well.

Some of the students have been studying at the university’s campuses in Finland since last fall.

“There are also groups of students who have been selected as students at the university, but who have not made it to Finland. They have been in distance learning,” says Koski.

STT reported at the beginning of January that almost half of the university of applied sciences students admitted to Finland from abroad had not arrived in the country by the beginning of December, even though their studies had already started in the fall. The figures come from a survey of universities of applied sciences.

According to the view of the universities of applied sciences, the reason is the congestion of the Finnish embassies’ identification services. The residence permit application requires identification at the Finnish embassy in the country of origin or the nearest country where the embassy is located.

According to Koski, there are dozens of students at Laurea who have not made it to Finland. He also estimates that the overcrowding of embassies is one of the reasons. The background may also be a backlog in the processing of residence permit applications.

“Then one element is whether the students or those selected as students have been able to handle the process in an exemplary manner on their part, but we cannot assess that at the university,” says Koski.

The situation is a bit worrying, because Finland would need more experts to guarantee the availability of labor.

“The government has ruled that universities should triple the number of international students and 75 percent of them should find employment in Finland. Is it in society’s interest that it is so difficult to get to Finland?”

Jamila says that he wants to help people. That’s why she dreams of becoming a nurse.

“You have the best education system in the world, and that’s why I wanted to study in Finland,” he says.

Jamila has not yet lost her hope of getting to Finland.

“I don’t know what will happen next, but I hope things will work out. If I don’t get a visa now, maybe I can apply again later,” he says.

“I really want to come to Finland.”

Although entering Finland and continuing her studies seem uncertain now, Jamila has one solid dream for her future.

“When I graduate, I want to work in Finland and bring my family to Finland as well. That is my biggest dream.”