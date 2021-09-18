Some regular marijuana users, including teenagers, are complaining of serious intestinal problems, such as vomiting. Research is investigating whether the cases are cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, known as CHS.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Sam Wang, pediatric emergency medicine specialist and toxicologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, explains that CHS broke out in 2004 when a group of Australian researchers wrote about 19 chronic marijuana users who had repeated episodes of abdominal pain and retching.

Researchers followed nine of the patients over time and found that symptoms disappeared when cannabis use was stopped, but returned when use was resumed.

+ Marijuana May Cause Heart Attacks in Young Adults, Study Says

More than half of the interviewed patients used extremely hot baths to treat their symptoms. As more and more cases of CHS started to appear, the hot bath began to be used as a home treatment.

The hypothesis is that tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, has access to the body’s pain receptors, so the disturbing sensation of extreme heat interrupts the pain cycle, alleviating symptoms.

To compound concerns about the new disorder, THC is used to relieve pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. For Wang, the difference is in dosage levels. However, there is still not enough data for the experts to conclude.

Wang’s analysis, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found more than 800,000 cases of vomiting reported in Colorado between 2013 and 2018. That’s an increase of about 29% since marijuana was legalized in the state. More than a third of vomiting cases occurred in people aged 25 years or younger.

Immediate treatment consists of anti-nausea medications and intravenous fluids to combat dehydration caused by vomiting. But patients also undergo a battery of tests to rule out other causes. The researchers will follow up on the cases of CHS.

