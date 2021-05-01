People with certain blood types are more likely to suffer clots or bleeding, kidney stones or pregnancy-induced hypertension, according to a study published in the scientific journal ‘eLife’.

The study confirms previously identified connections between certain blood types and the risk of clots and bleeding, and establishes a new connection between kidney stones and having type B blood compared to O. The discoveries may lead to new ones. knowledge about how a person’s blood type can predispose them to developing a certain disease.

Previous studies found that people with type A or B blood were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease or experience a blood clot than people with type O blood, and that people with type O blood were more prone to suffer a hemorrhage. Others have suggested that people with certain blood types may be more susceptible to some infectious diseases.

“There is still very little information available on whether people with RhD positive or RhD negative blood types may be at risk for certain diseases, or on how many other diseases can be affected by blood type or blood group,” explains the first author. Torsten Dahlén, PhD student in the Solna Department of Medicine at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

To help fill this gap, they used an unbiased approach to investigate the relationship between ABO blood types and RhD groups and more than 1,000 diseases. Dahlén and his colleagues analyzed Swedish health records with information on more than 5 million people looking for links between ABO blood type or RhD positive or RhD negative blood types and more than 1,000 diseases. They found 49 diseases linked to ABO blood groups and one linked to RhD group.

Their findings confirmed that people with type A blood were more likely to have a blood clot and that those with type O were more likely to have a bleeding disorder. They also found that women with type O blood were more prone to pregnancy-induced hypertension.

In addition, they discovered a new connection between having type B blood and a lower risk of developing kidney stones. And women with RhD-positive blood were more likely to have pregnancy-induced hypertension.

The authors state that more studies are needed to confirm the results and determine how different blood types or groups may increase the risk of certain diseases, or if there are alternative explanations for these relationships.

‘Our findings reveal interesting new relationships between conditions such as kidney stones and pregnancy-induced hypertension and blood type or group. They lay the foundation for future studies to identify the mechanisms underlying the development of the disease, or to investigate new ways to identify and treat individuals with certain conditions, ”concludes lead author Gustaf Edgren, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the Karolinska Institutet and physician from the Department of Cardiology of the Södersjukhuset Hospital in Stockholm (Sweden).