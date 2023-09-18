A new study with almost half a million participants has revealed an alarming connection between smoking and cellular aging. The findings, presented at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society, indicate that eSmoking can accelerate the aging process by shortening telomeres, the final fragments of chromosomes in the white blood cells of the human immune system.

Telomeres are like the protective covers on the ends of shoelaces, preventing the laces from fraying. In the cellular context, they are repetitive DNA sequences that protect the ends of chromosomes.

As cells divide, telomeres gradually shorten, eventually preventing cells from dividing successfully and ultimately leading to their death, an essential process in aging.

The study, led by Siyu Dai of Hangzhou Normal University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, used data from the UK Biobank, which contains genetic and health information on more than half a million participants. The researchers looked at whether there was a causal relationship between smoking and leukocyte telomere length using a method called Mendelian randomization, which uses inherited genetic variations to investigate the relationship.

The results were conclusive: Smoking was significantly associated with shorter telomere length, while ex-smokers and those who had never smoked maintained normal lengths. Furthermore, a direct correlation was found between the number of cigarettes smoked and the acceleration of telomere shortening.

The president of the Tobacco Control Committee of the European Respiratory Society, Jonathan Grigg, highlighted that “if telomeres shorten, cells can no longer divide successfully and die”, underlining the seriousness of this finding.

The importance of this research lies in the fact that the shortening of leukocyte telomeres has previously been linked to various diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and muscle loss. This suggests that the impact of smoking on telomere length may play a crucial role in the development of these diseases, although more research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms.

The central message of this study is clear: stop smoke can significantly reduce the risk of premature aging and diseases related to it. Siyu Dai emphasized the importance of including smoking cessation support and treatment in daily clinical care, with the goal of creating a smoke-free environment for future generations.

The researchers also expressed interest in further exploring the impact of secondhand smoke exposure on tissue health and aging, especially as it relates to children. The warning is clear: genes do not lie, and smoke It comes with a high price in terms of premature aging and health.