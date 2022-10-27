A study conducted by Take This — a mental health care organization that also works with the industry and community of video game— revealed that those who identify themselves as “gamers” are more likely to show radical behavior, manifesting themselves in racist and sexist behavior.

For a long time, the gaming community has been associated with toxic and extremist behavior, Take This’s study proposes —from a specific context— the perspective of identities and what this suggests.

The study sampled around 300 gamers and analyzed their behaviors within their community—particularly in North America. And it showed several premises, but the most outstanding is that of identity.

“When gamer identity is central to who you are as a person, that seems to reflect what we call toxic gamer culture, it tends to reflect more exclusion than inclusion, so things like racism, sexism and misogyny”said Dr. Rachel Kowert, the research director.

This would indicate a proposal of the social identities that make up our person, in this way, the toxicity of the community would manifest itself because the gamers are unable to separate that identity from their larger social identity.

Gamers: your community is a double-edged sword

The study proposed the idea of ​​community as a double-edged sword, because proposes support, but sometimes, a toxic and closed one.

In other words, on the one hand, young people have a circle of trust that eliminates the feeling of insecurity, abnormality and loneliness. On the other hand, gamers are exposed to a closed community that regularly promotes hate speech — such as racism and sexism — and the social toxicity that sustains its extremism.

The behaviors that exist and develop in their spaces are internalized and normalized, the identity of the gamer community is built like this, however, the real problem would be when this expands into their daily lives, because gamers would end up being sexist and racist even outside of video games.

The gamer identity problem

Problems arise when the gamer merges their normal identity with their gamer self in a process called “identity fusion,” the study found.

“We have individual identities and social identities. So I’m Rachel, I’m a woman, and I’m a gamer. I love ‘The Witcher’. These are my social identities and they are separate.” Kowert said.

He mentions that, when the fusion process occurs, it makes gamers more susceptible to extremist behavior.

The toxicity attached to the term gamer

The same community debates the characterization of the concept —strongly—. It is discussed whether someone who plays video games on PC can be a gamer, or only consoles, and even video games on cell phones —the worst prestige ones—.

This also accounts for the study’s proposal, because virtual communities are closed and “take care” of those who are inside, but disdain those outside.

The community has rigorous filters about the recognition of others.

And what do you think of the idea of ​​gamers? Are they racist and sexist?