According to the study carried out by the Financial Health Instituteit has been highlighted that financial stress is the condition resulting from financial and/or economic events that they believe anxiety, worry, or a feeling of lackwhich is accompanied by a physiological stress response.

Chronic stress reflects effects on the cognitive ability, memory and learning. Which increases the likelihood of suffering sleep disturbances and the likelihood of future and/or chronic financial stress and/or other illnesses that are related to behavior, including cardiovascular, diabetes and obesity.

The representative study UK national levelhas detected evidence that stress due to financial issues is related to changes to long term on key health markersintegrated those associated with the immune system, nervous system, as well as the hormonal system.

How was the study applied?

According to the scientists from University College London (UCL), and Kings College in the United Kingdom expressed that their analysis is the first to explore how different types of chronic stress relate to markers of health in older cohorts. These study data integrated the almost 5,000 adults over 50 years of age.

Of the six common stressors examined in this cohort (including financial stress, caregiving, disability, bereavement, illness and divorce)financial stress was associated with the profiles of health risks in the long term.

Economic stress: It causes health effects more than grief

According to the study information, the risk profiles were established using four biomarkers in the blood, among which stand out:

Cortisol (hormone produced by stress)

C-reactive protein (CRP)

Fibrinogen (immune actors that respond to inflammation)

Insulin growth factor – 1 (IGF-1), which is related to aging and longevity

Study participants who reported being stressed generally had a 61 percent more likely of belonging to the high risk category than to the moderate or low risk categories at a four-year follow-up.

However, the people who were stressed only about finances had almost 60 percent more likely to show a high-risk profile four years later. For each added stress, such as divorce, that probability increased by one 19 percent.

Economic stress: It causes health effects more than grief

On the other hand, the Financial Health Institute advises if you have problems with money:

-Tell someone trusted person if you are spending too much or having mental health problems.

-Give the cards to someone you trust or keep them somewhere that is difficult to access.

-Delete applications in which you normally spend more or that encourage spending.

-If it is useful, avoid the use of Credit cards.

-Identify problems and put together a budget. Have expense control: There are applications that can help.

-Modify the budget to prioritize the goals that will help reduce financial stress, control personal expenses and always pay the cards.

-Learn financial education: It is essential for proper daily decision making. The objective will be to maintain financial health and avoid financial problems.