Today the anime market has grown quite a bit, thanks to popular series like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, One Piece, Kimetsu No Yaiba and many more that are adopted by the masses. For the same reason, there have been studies They want to investigate children to see if they affect their development, and it seems that this is quite the opposite.

This investigation was carried out by the CNN, identifying that children who usually see these drawings have achieved better academic performance, to this is added the understanding of cognitive aspects for those who have not yet entered school. This could be due to how colors and some geometric shapes within them are perceived.

In addition, children can associate with the characters that appear on the screen, emulating the positive behaviors that they take in the different episodes, especially in educational series such as Doraemon. For his part, he is also hamtarowhich helps children to visualize what special care should be taken with nature and its inhabitants.

As a last point, the study comments that children who consume anime are 45% less likely to suffer from diseases, specifically those related to dementia and undue disorders towards other people. Add to that a little more speech comprehension with dialogue, either with common words or a bit more complex.

editor’s note: It could be said that this type of work is having a little more influence on its consumers, although it is possible that not every adaptation leaves a direct or indirect teaching to infants. It is very interesting when these types of studies are released, so people could have a different perspective.

Via: CNN